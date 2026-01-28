Bisons to Hold Open Interviews for 2026 Seasonal Ballpark Employment on February 7th (10a-1p)

Published on January 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons will hold Open Interviews for 2026 Seasonal and Part-Time Employment on Saturday, February 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. inside the Pub at the Park restaurant of Sahlen Field.

Available seasonal positions include concessions stand managers, cashiers, cooks, porters, vendors and commissary as well as servers, bartenders, hostesses and cooks for the in-stadium restaurant. The Bisons will also be interviewing for Gate Manager, Retail Sales Associate and First Class Stationary Engineer. More information on all positions is also available at Bisons.com. Applicants can apply online at any time at Bisons.com.

Interested candidates who want to attend open interviews on February 7 should enter Sahlen Field via the Pub at the Park entrance on Washington St. and proceed up to the restaurant on the Mezzanine level of the ballpark. Applicants are encouraged to download an application from Bisons.com for faster interview service.

Opening Day at Sahlen Field is Friday, March 27 as the Bisons host the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at 1:05 p.m.

For more information, applicants can call (716) 846-2063.







International League Stories from January 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.