Union Ave. Temporary Closure Announced

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds will temporarily close a portion of Union Avenue this weekend as thousands of fans head downtown for Banana Ball at AutoZone Park.

Union Avenue between Ida B. Wells St. (Fourth Street) and B.B. King Blvd. will be closed beginning Friday, March 6 at 5 p.m. and will remain closed through Sunday, March 8, while the Redbirds host the special event.

Drivers traveling west on Union Avenue will still have the opportunity to turn left onto Ida B. Wells St. (Fourth Street), and drivers traveling on Fourth Street will be able to turn east onto Union Avenue. The sidewalk along Union Avenue adjacent to AutoZone Park will be closed to pedestrian traffic. Pedestrians will be directed to use the sidewalk on the south side of Union Avenue.

The temporary closure will help accommodate increased pedestrian activity and event operations as more than 23,000 fans are expected to attend games and activities at AutoZone Park throughout the weekend.

Banana Ball Schedule

Saturday, March 7

Plaza Party (on Union Ave.) - 3:30 p.m.

Stadium Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Show Starts - 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

Plaza Party (on Union Ave.) - 10:00 a.m.

Stadium Gates Open - 11:30 a.m.

Show Starts - 12:30 p.m.

Fans and downtown visitors are encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and follow posted signage and directions from event staff when traveling near the ballpark.

Additional event details and fan information are available through the Memphis Redbirds.

