Tides to Do Field Makeover at Azalea Little League

Published on March 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

The Norfolk Tides today announced their grounds crew and front office staff will travel to Azalea Little League to makeover their baseball field. The winner of the Field Makeover Contest was selected by a panel of sports community members that read all stories in each application.

The Tides will head to the field on Thursday, March 12, and will be there from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The renovations will include regrading the field, leveling the field and then topping it with turface. The staff will also be painting dugouts, fixing flooding issues, and installing a new home plate.

Since the inaugural renovation in 2012, the Tides have renovated 18 local fields: Eason's Crossroads (Gates, NC), Ocean View Little League (Norfolk), Smithfield Recreation Association (Smithfield), Bennett's Creek Little League (Suffolk), Phoebus Little League (Hampton), Shore Little League (Nassawadox), Cradock Little League (Portsmouth), Little Creek National (Norfolk), Gloucester Youth Baseball (Gloucester), Surry County Pony Baseball (Surry), Deer Park Youth Field (Newport News), Plaza Little League (Virginia Beach), Thalia/Malibu Baseball (Virginia Beach), Churchland Little League (Portsmouth), Albemarle (North Carolina), Suffolk Youth Athletic Association (Suffolk), Virginia Beach Little League (Virginia Beach), and Princess Anne Little League (Virginia Beach).

The project is made possible thanks to the Tides Youth Baseball Fund, a program established by the Tides in 1990 as a way to raise money for youth baseball and softball programs in Hampton Roads. The Youth Baseball Fund is partially financed by scoreboard announcements at Harbor Park throughout the season, and those wishing to make a donation directly to the Youth Baseball Fund can do so via norfolkides.com under the "Harbor Park" section.







