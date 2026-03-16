Bisons Announce Bills LB Joe Andreessen Will Throw Opening Day Ceremonial First Pitch

Published on March 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons are thrilled to announce that Buffalo Bills linebacker JOE ANDREESSEN will kick off the Herd's 2026 season by delivering the Ceremonial First Pitch on Opening Day at Sahlen Field, Friday, March 27 (1:05 p.m.) before the Herd hosts Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Bisons open their 2026 campaign with a three-game series against the RailRiders (Triple-A affiliate of the Yankees), March 27-29. All three games will have a 1:05 p.m. first pitch. Tickets are on sale at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office (Save 20% when purchased in advance).

Andreessen has become a fan-favorite of Bills Mafia, having made the team as an undrafted free agent prior to the 2024 season. A graduate of Lancaster High School and 2023 University at Buffalo team leader in tackles, Andreessen captured the hearts of Bills fans during the 2024 preseason where he was named to NFL's 'All Preseason Team.' In his first two professional seasons, Andreessen has appeared in 30 games, including three starts, with 61 combined tackles (24 solo tackles). In 2025, he led the Bills and was 4th in the NFL with 21 special team tackles.

Bisons Opening Day at Sahlen Field will also include a 2026 Magnetic Schedule Giveaway when ballpark gates open at 12 p.m. The team will also hold a special pregame Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour at the new Fattey Beer Craft Corner, with $4 Craft Beers from 12-1 p.m. to toast the new season. As part of 'Kids Month' at the ballpark, tickets for kids 14 years old and younger are just $10 each at the Sahlen Field Box Office.

Following Opening Day is 'Opening Weekend' at Sahlen Field on Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29 (both 1:05 p.m.). Along with the $10 Kids Tickets at the box office, each game will include a Kids Eat Free Giveaway, with the first 1,000 kids through the Swan St. gate receiving a complimentary Hot Dog/Soda/Cotton Candy voucher. Both games will also feature a pregame Mascot Meet n' Greet while Sunday's BrightPath Kids Funday will also include postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

For tickets and more event information, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.







International League Stories from March 16, 2026

Bisons Announce Bills LB Joe Andreessen Will Throw Opening Day Ceremonial First Pitch - Buffalo Bisons

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