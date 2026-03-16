25 Charlotte Knights Games Will Air on WCCB in 2026

Published on March 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - WCCB Charlotte and The Charlotte Knights are proud to announce a broadcast partnership for the 2026 season. All 25 game broadcasts will be preceded by the "Charlotte Knights Pre-Game Show" - a 30-minute feature preparing viewers for the upcoming game and showcasing all the fun in store at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. Opening Day is March 27th.

"Beyond the Bases" - an additional 13 homestand preview shows, will give fans an in-depth look at what happens at the ballpark both on and off the diamond. "Beyond the Bases" will air on Tuesday nights at 11:00pm on weeks the Knights are at home. Kendall Smith, the Knights Team Reporter & Media Content Manager, will anchor both the pre-game and homestand preview shows. Guest interviews, fun segments, and behind the scenes content are just a preview of what viewers can expect.

Dan Rajkowski - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for the Charlotte Knights said "We are thrilled to partner with WCCB and have one-third of the Charlotte Knights home games aired in 2026. The pre-game and homestand preview shows will give viewers a comprehensive look at the impact the Knights have both on and off the field."

Beverly Bahakel - President and CEO of Bahakel Communications added "The Charlotte Knights and WCCB have a long and rich history with sports in the Charlotte region. We are excited to bring the experience of live professional baseball - the incredible diving grabs, stolen bases and powerful home run sluggers right to your home," Bahakel said.

The broadcast schedule can be found at wccbcharlotte.com and CharlotteKnights.com.







International League Stories from March 16, 2026

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