Louisville Slugger Field Hosting Blood Drive on January 21

Published on January 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats and the American Red Cross will once again team up to support a critical community need by hosting a blood drive at Louisville Slugger Field on Wednesday, January 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donors of all blood types are encouraged to participate. All blood donors will receive four ticket vouchers, redeemable for reserved seats to any Louisville Bats home game during the 2026 season, excluding Thunder at Louisville Slugger Field on April 18. Additional exclusions may apply.

In addition, those who donate blood on January 21 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Full details on the Super Bowl ticket opportunity are available on the American Red Cross Blood Services website.

To be eligible to donate, participants must bring a blood donor card or valid driver's license, be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weight at least 110 pounds, and be in generally good health.

Donors may park in the main Louisville Slugger Field lot at the intersection of Jackson and Main streets and enter through the East Gate archway. Signage inside the ballpark will direct donors to the correct location inside Louisville Slugger Field.







