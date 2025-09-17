WooSox Continue Dominance over Rochester

Worcester - The Worcester Red Sox began their final homestand of the season with a 6-5 victory over the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday night at Polar Park. The WooSox are now 15-4 vs. Rochester this season including a perfect 7-0 mark vs. the Red Wings at Polar Park.

3B Abraham Toro staked Worcester to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st-inning with a 3-run HR. 2B Mikey Romero led off the frame with a sharp double, RF Kristian Campbell followed with a walk, and Toro sent the next pitch 426-feet over the berm in leftfield for his 8th homer in his 47 games with the WooSox.

Worcester scored again in the 2nd-inning as Tyler McDonough doubled and came home on an RBI double from Romero who had a pair of doubles, 2 RBI, and scored a run on the night.

Starter and winner Shane Drohan (5-1, 2.25) cruised into the 5th-inning with a 4-0 lead, but Rochester got a bunt single by Jackson Cluff followed by a 2-run HR by C.J. Stubbs to cut the Sox lead in half. Drohan finished the inning and over his 5-innings allowed 5 hits and 2 runs with 6 strikeouts.

WooSox DH Phillip Sikes doubled and scored on a sac fly by Romero in the 7th and CF Jhostynxon Garcia singled and scored on a double by 1B Nathan Hickey in the 8th to restore Worcester's 4-run advantage at 6-2 heading to the 9th.

The WooSox received strong relief pitching from Bryan Mata (1 IP, 2 SO), Alex Hoppe (1 IP), and Hobie Harris (1 IP, 2 SO). Isaiah Campbell entered for the 9th and was touched for 4 hits and 3 runs but got a strikeout to strand two runners in scoring position to end the game.

It was Worcester's final Tuesday game of the year and they improved to 16-6 on Tuesdays during the season, by far their best record of any day of the week or weekend.

Worcester (73-71) now needs just two victories among their final five games to post a winning season for the fifth time in as many years of existence. They host Rochester (57-85) the next three nights and then for two games over the weekend to conclude the 2025 season.

The WooSox will send righty Tyler Uberstine (5-4, 3.77) to the mound in game two of the series on Wednesday vs. Rochester's Adrian Sampson (5-4, 4.35). The game is live on NESN+ and can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM, The Pike 100.1 FM, and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

As part of "Fan Appreciation Week/Weekend", the WooSox are offering young fans (aged 12 & under) entering Polar Park on Wednesday a voucher for free chicken tenders & fries or for a free burger & fries.







