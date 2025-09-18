Clippers Win Feisty Affair over Omaha Wednesday
Published on September 17, 2025 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - On another gorgeous night for baseball in the Arena District, the Columbus Clippers shut out the visiting Omaha Storm Chasers on Wednesday, 3-0.
All three runs came in the bottom of the 4th inning when Columbus went yard on back-to-back at-bats. First came a shot into the center field trees off the bat of Kahlil Watson.
2-run homer for Watson! pic.twitter.com/zR6hIdljA0 - Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) September 17, 2025
On the very next pitch, Milan Tolentino laced a no-doubter out of the building to right field. It was his team-best 21st homer of the 2025 season.
#21 for Tolentino! pic.twitter.com/yr0SREXPPy - Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) September 17, 2025
Aaron Davenport (4-7) was on top of his game, tossing 6.0 scoreless innings with six strikeouts, allowing just three hits along the way. Another right-hander, Carlos Hernandez, recorded the final two outs of the 9th to complete the shutout and notch his first save of the year.
With the win on Wednesday, Columbus improves to 28-41 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 62-79 overall this season.
The last series of the 2025 season continues on Thursday. The Clippers transform into Los Veleros for the final time this season on "Thirsty Thursday" at the concession stands. The weather looks great for the final week of summer at Huntington Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:15pm. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.
International League Stories from September 17, 2025
- IronPigs Drop Second Straight One-Run Game to Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Saints Can't Dig out of Early Hole, Fall to Redbirds 8-3 - St. Paul Saints
- Knights Come up Short to the Bulls, 7-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Syracuse Wins Third Straight Game with 4-3 Victory over Lehigh Valley on Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- Durham Downs Charlotte 7-3 - Durham Bulls
- Jones Blasts Pair, Beck Lights Out in RailRiders Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Chasers Shut out by Clippers 3-0 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Jones Takes over Minors Home Run Lead as RailRiders Top Bisons, 6-1 - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings Fall Short in Worcester Wednesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Clippers Win Feisty Affair over Omaha Wednesday - Columbus Clippers
- I-Cubs Lose in Rain-Shortened Game to Toledo 5-1 - Iowa Cubs
- Sounds Even Series in Louisville - Nashville Sounds
- Navigato Shines in Wednesday Afternoon Win in Iowa - Toledo Mud Hens
- Braun's Dominance Continues in Stripers' 5-0 Shutout of Indianapolis - Gwinnett Stripers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 17, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Indians' Offense Stifled in 5-0 Loss at Gwinnett - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats Unable to Find Rhythm at the Plate in 4-1 Loss to Sounds - Louisville Bats
- John & Robby to Attend Friday's Goo Goo Dolls Bobblehead Giveaway on Fan Appreciation Night - Buffalo Bisons
- September 17 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- AQ and IronPigs 250 News Release - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 17 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- UNC and NC State Baseball Set to Face off in Fall Exhibition at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Thursday, October 16 - Durham Bulls
- WooSox Continue Dominance over Rochester - Worcester Red Sox
- Rutschman Headlines MLB Rehabbers in Final Homestand - Norfolk Tides
- Cornielle Fans Six, Sounds Offense Quieted in Loss to Bats - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.