Clippers Win Feisty Affair over Omaha Wednesday

Published on September 17, 2025 under International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, OH - On another gorgeous night for baseball in the Arena District, the Columbus Clippers shut out the visiting Omaha Storm Chasers on Wednesday, 3-0.

All three runs came in the bottom of the 4th inning when Columbus went yard on back-to-back at-bats. First came a shot into the center field trees off the bat of Kahlil Watson.

2-run homer for Watson! pic.twitter.com/zR6hIdljA0 - Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) September 17, 2025

On the very next pitch, Milan Tolentino laced a no-doubter out of the building to right field. It was his team-best 21st homer of the 2025 season.

#21 for Tolentino! pic.twitter.com/yr0SREXPPy - Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) September 17, 2025

Aaron Davenport (4-7) was on top of his game, tossing 6.0 scoreless innings with six strikeouts, allowing just three hits along the way. Another right-hander, Carlos Hernandez, recorded the final two outs of the 9th to complete the shutout and notch his first save of the year.

With the win on Wednesday, Columbus improves to 28-41 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 62-79 overall this season.

The last series of the 2025 season continues on Thursday. The Clippers transform into Los Veleros for the final time this season on "Thirsty Thursday" at the concession stands. The weather looks great for the final week of summer at Huntington Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:15pm. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.







