Saints Can't Dig out of Early Hole, Fall to Redbirds 8-3

Published on September 17, 2025 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The St. Paul Saints have four more chances to end their franchises longest road losing streak. They couldn't get it done on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park giving up five runs over the first two innings and losing 8-3 to the Memphis Redbirds. The loss was their 11th consecutive away from CHS Field.

After the Saints left the bases loaded in the top of the first, the Redbirds cashed in on their chances in the bottom of the inning with five singles. With one out César Prieto singled to right. He stole second and took third on a single to left-center by Matt Koperniak. Blaze Jordan gave the Redbirds a 1-0 lead with an RBI single to right. With two outs back-to-back RBI singles from Andy Yerzy and Michael Siani made it 3-0.

Two more runs were pushed across in the second by the Redbirds. Mike Antico led off with a double to right and JJ Wetherholt walked. A double steal put runners at second and third. Prieto's RBI groundout increased the lead to 4-0. Koperniak made it 5-0 with a sacrifice line out to center.

The first three hitters reached for the Saints in the fourth inning as they were able to plate a pair. Aaron Sabato started the inning with an infield single to third. Noah Cardenas walked and Tanner Schobel ripped a single to right loading the bases. Walker Jenkins' fielder's choice got the Saints on the board to make it 5-1. A sacrifice fly from Gabby Gonzalez made it 5-2.

The Saints crept a run closer in the sixth when Schobel led off with a single to center and scored on a double down the third base line by Gonzalez cutting the deficit to 5-3. It was Gonzalez' 38th double of the season between Cedar Rapids, Wichita, and St. Paul, the most by a Minnesota Twins Minor Leaguer since Brooks Lee had 39 in 2023. That, unfortunately, would be as close as the Saints would get

Back-to-back doubles by Antico and Wetherholt got the run back for the Redbirds in the bottom of the inning pushing the lead up to 6-3.

The Redbirds added a couple of insurance runs in the seventh as Jordan led off with a double to left-center. After an Andy Yerzy walk, Siani singled to right scoring Jordan making it 7-3. An RBI double to right from Brody Moore put the Redbirds up 8-3.

The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series on Thursday morning at 11:05 a.m. at AutoZone Park. The Saints send RHP Mick Abel (7-2, 2.20) to the mound against Redbirds RHP Curtis Taylor (9-4, 3.26). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from September 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.