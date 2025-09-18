Red Wings Fall Short in Worcester Wednesday Night

Published on September 17, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







In game two of their final six-game set of their 2025 campaign, the Rochester Red Wings put the tying run on base in the ninth, but fell to the Worcester Red Sox, 3-1, Wednesday night. C Francisco Mejía picked up two hits at the plate, including his fourth double in a Red Wings uniform. 2B Darren Baker drove in Rochester's only run of the game in the ninth, and LF Phillip Glasser reached base three times in the losing effort. Three Red Wings relievers combined to hold the WooSox offense off the board from the sixth inning on, including a hitless eighth from RHP Holden Powell.

Worcester broke the scoreless tie in the top of the second inning, stringing together a pair of singles before 2B Max Ferguson ripped a two-run double into right field. SS Tyler McDonough and LF Corey Rosier came around to score on the play, giving the WooSox an early 2-0 advantage.

After holding the Red Wings scoreless through the top of the fourth, Worcester loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom half of the frame. RHP Adrian Sampson induced a pop out, and a double play to escape the inning with no damage and keep the score at 2-0.

A steady string of base hits helped Worcester pad their lead in the fifth. After back-to-back singles from 3B Mikey Romero and RF Kristian Campbell, the pair moved into scoring position on an DH Abraham Toro groundout. CF Phillip Sikes followed with a bloop single to left, plating Romero to make it 3-0.

Pitching took over from the sixth inning on, and Rochester came to the plate in the top of the ninth in search of three runs. Phillip Glasser led off the inning with a single to the right side, and moved to second on a passed ball the ensuing at-bat. DH Juan Yepez followed suit with a single to left, putting runners on the corners with still no one out. SS Jackson Cluff then laid down a bunt down the third-base line, and beat the throw to first to load the bases. After a strikeout, Darren Baker put the Red Wings on the board with an RBI single through the hole at second base, scoring Glasser to make the score 3-1. Rochester was unable to cross the plate, and dropped the second game of the series by a pair of runs.

Right-hander Adrian Sampson took the ball for Rochester on the mound Wednesday night. The Washington state native turned in 5.0 innings and allowed three earned on eight hits, while striking out three and walking a pair. LHP Garrett Davila replaced Sampson to start the sixth, and turned in a scoreless frame on one hit with a pair of strikeouts. RHP Andry Lara came on for the seventh and turned in a scoreless inning of his own, allowing a hit with a strikeout and a walk. Holden Powell covered the eighth, retiring all three batters he faced in 16 pitches.

C Francisco Mejía is the Red Wings Player of the Game Wednesday night. The veteran backstop went 2-for-4 at the plate, including a double in the third that accounted for the Red Wings only extra-base hit of the night. Through seven games in September, Mejía has picked up a hit in six with a .346 batting average (9-for-26), with a 1.024 OPS.

Rochester will look to get back into the win column in game three of their final series in Worcester. RHP Riley Cornelio will take the ball for the Red Wings against WooSox RHP Jack Anderson. First pitch is once again slated for 6:05 p.m. from Polar Park.







International League Stories from September 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.