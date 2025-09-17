I-Cubs Lose in Rain-Shortened Game to Toledo 5-1

Published on September 17, 2025

DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs dropped the fifth straight game with a 5-1 loss to the Toledo Mud Hens in a rain-shortened game.

In the second game of the series, Andrew Navigato got the Mud Hens going with a solo shot to center field.

Chase Strumpf answered back with his 12th homer of the season and tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning, but that was all Iowa could muster in the seven innings of play.

In the top of the third inning, Toledo ripped an RBI-double into right field and scored another run for the 2-1 lead.

The next three runs from the Mud Hens came in the top of the sixth inning as Jace Jung ripped a solo shot into right field and extended the lead to two runs. Two singles later, Navigato hit his 15th double of the season and plated two runners for the 5-1 lead and the final score as play was stopped due to heavy rain.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday, September 18 and first pitch is at 6:38 p.m. CT.







