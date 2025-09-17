I-Cubs Lose in Rain-Shortened Game to Toledo 5-1
Published on September 17, 2025 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs dropped the fifth straight game with a 5-1 loss to the Toledo Mud Hens in a rain-shortened game.
In the second game of the series, Andrew Navigato got the Mud Hens going with a solo shot to center field.
Chase Strumpf answered back with his 12th homer of the season and tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning, but that was all Iowa could muster in the seven innings of play.
In the top of the third inning, Toledo ripped an RBI-double into right field and scored another run for the 2-1 lead.
The next three runs from the Mud Hens came in the top of the sixth inning as Jace Jung ripped a solo shot into right field and extended the lead to two runs. Two singles later, Navigato hit his 15th double of the season and plated two runners for the 5-1 lead and the final score as play was stopped due to heavy rain.
The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday, September 18 and first pitch is at 6:38 p.m. CT.
International League Stories from September 17, 2025
- I-Cubs Lose in Rain-Shortened Game to Toledo 5-1 - Iowa Cubs
- Sounds Even Series in Louisville - Nashville Sounds
- Navigato Shines in Wednesday Afternoon Win in Iowa - Toledo Mud Hens
- Braun's Dominance Continues in Stripers' 5-0 Shutout of Indianapolis - Gwinnett Stripers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 17, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Indians' Offense Stifled in 5-0 Loss at Gwinnett - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats Unable to Find Rhythm at the Plate in 4-1 Loss to Sounds - Louisville Bats
- John & Robby to Attend Friday's Goo Goo Dolls Bobblehead Giveaway on Fan Appreciation Night - Buffalo Bisons
- September 17 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- AQ and Iron Pigs 250 News Release - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 17 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- UNC and NC State Baseball Set to Face off in Fall Exhibition at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Thursday, October 16 - Durham Bulls
- WooSox Continue Dominance over Rochester - Worcester Red Sox
- Rutschman Headlines MLB Rehabbers in Final Homestand - Norfolk Tides
- Cornielle Fans Six, Sounds Offense Quieted in Loss to Bats - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.