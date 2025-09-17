Indians' Offense Stifled in 5-0 Loss at Gwinnett
Published on September 17, 2025 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers ambushed the Indianapolis Indians with a trio of runs in the second inning and did not look back as they overcame the Indians in Game 2 of their six-game set at Coolray Field on Wednesday afternoon, 5-0.
Connor Capel kicked off the second inning for Gwinnett (34-37, 63-83) with a single and stole second to put a runner in scoring position with no outs. He was nearly thrown out at third on a ground ball back to pitcher Beau Burrows (L, 1-2) from Jonathan Ornelas, but Capel reached safely and advanced home for the first run of the day on a fielding error by third baseman Mike Jarvis. Cade Brunell plated Gwinnett's second run with a single to score Ornelas and Adam Zebrowski made it a 3-0 game with an RBI double for this first Triple-A hit.
The Stripers tacked on another run in the fifth on a bases-loaded walk and capped the scoring at 5-0 in the sixth when, with runners on the corners, Brunell coaxed a throw to second on a steal attempt, allowing David Fletcher to scurry home from third.
Four of Indy's (41-30, 83-62) five pitchers used in the contest allowed one-plus run, with Brandan Bidois proving as the only hurler to post a clean outing. Bidois has yet to allow a run in eight appearances and 11.2 innings with Indy and has pitched to a 0.77 ERA (5er/58.2ip) across four levels this season. Lucas Braun (W, 2-1) earned the win for Gwinnett after tossing 7.0 innings of shutout ball, allowing both Indians' hits while striking out three in just his third Triple-A start.
The Indians and Stripers meet at the half-way point of their final series of the season on Thursday night at 7:05 PM. Southpaw Nick Dombkowski (2-6, 5.83) is set to take the mound for Indy while Gwinnett has not yet named a starter.
International League Stories from September 17, 2025
- I-Cubs Lose in Rain-Shortened Game to Toledo 5-1 - Iowa Cubs
- Sounds Even Series in Louisville - Nashville Sounds
- Navigato Shines in Wednesday Afternoon Win in Iowa - Toledo Mud Hens
- Braun's Dominance Continues in Stripers' 5-0 Shutout of Indianapolis - Gwinnett Stripers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 17, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Indians' Offense Stifled in 5-0 Loss at Gwinnett - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats Unable to Find Rhythm at the Plate in 4-1 Loss to Sounds - Louisville Bats
- John & Robby to Attend Friday's Goo Goo Dolls Bobblehead Giveaway on Fan Appreciation Night - Buffalo Bisons
- September 17 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- AQ and Iron Pigs 250 News Release - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 17 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- UNC and NC State Baseball Set to Face off in Fall Exhibition at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Thursday, October 16 - Durham Bulls
- WooSox Continue Dominance over Rochester - Worcester Red Sox
- Rutschman Headlines MLB Rehabbers in Final Homestand - Norfolk Tides
- Cornielle Fans Six, Sounds Offense Quieted in Loss to Bats - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.