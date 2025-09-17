Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 17 at Worcester

Published on September 17, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (30-40, 57-85) vs. Worcester Red Sox (32-38, 73-71)

Wednesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Adrian Sampson (5-4, 4.35) vs. RHP Tyler Uberstine (5-4, 3.77)

TUESDAY TROUBLES: The Rochester Red Wings began their final series of the 2025 season in Worcester for a clash with the WooSox, falling 6-5 in the first game of the set...RHP KYLE LUCKHAM delivered 5.0 innings of one-run relief, punching out three in the contest...C C.J. STUBBS provided the Wings offense with his fifth home run of the year, cracking a two-run shot in the top of the fifth inning and adding an RBI single in the ninth...LF PHILLIP GLASSER and SS JACKSON CLUFF each also tallied multi-hit performances...the Red Wings will continue their series in Worcester on Wednesday night, dueling with the WooSox in the second game of the six-game set...Rochester will send RHP ADRIAN SAMPSON to the bump to face the Worcester RHP Tyler Uberstein.

CJ2K: C C.J. STUBBS provided three of the Red Wings four RBI in Tuesday's affair, going 2-for-4 with a two-run blast in the top of the fifth inning and adding an RBI single in the ninth...the backstop has slugged four home runs over his last five games dating back to 9/6, boasting a .368 batting average (7-for-19) with a 1.400 OPS and eight RBI over the span...

His homer came off WooSox southpaw Shane Drohan, increasing his slash line to .400/.438/.1.067 with three home runs against left-handed pitching this season.

TREYWAY: 3B TREY LIPSCOMB ripped his 30th double of the season in Tuesday night's contest, becoming the 11th different Red Wing (13th time) to register a 30-double season since at least 2004 and the first since OF Andrew Stevenson in 2022...the Maryland native's double also marks his most two-baggers in one Minor League season, passing his 2023 campaign, in which he smacked 29 (14 w/ High-A WIL, 15 w/ Double-A HBG)...

Exactly 15 of his doubles have come on the road this season, and 15 have been at Innovative Field.

JACKED UP: SS JACKSON CLUFF logged his third three-hit and 19th multi-hit performance of the season on Tuesday night, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, two singles, and two runs in the contest...across 10 games in September, the BYU product boasts a .286 batting average (10-for-35) with three doubles, two RBI, and two of his three three-hit efforts in 2025...across 11 Tuesday games this season, Cluff finished with a .364 batting average (12-for-33) with a .432 on-base percentage.

PHILLIP YOUR GLASSER: LF PHILLIP GLASSER logged his fourth multi-hit effort in his first seven games with Rochester last night, going 2-for-4 with two singles...since being promoted to Rochester on 9/8, the Indiana product is sporting a .370 batting average (10-for-27) with a .970 OPS and collecting a hit in six of seven games while cracking one home run, one triple, two walks, and three RBI with his new ballclub...across 20 games on Tuesdays with Double-A Harrisburg and Rochester, the Ohio native holds a .313 batting average (26-for-83) with one home run, one triple, three doubles, and driving in nine runs.

NO LUCK NECESSARY: RHP KYLE LUCKHAM appeared out of the bullpen in Tuesday's matchup, delivering 5.0 innings of one-run baseball, punching out three WooSox...the relief appearance marks his first as a Red Wing and first time since 6/26 with Double-A Harrisburg at Akron (CLE)...across four appearances (3 starts) on the road with Rochester this season, Luckham has punched out 14 batters to just three walks with a 3.60 ERA (8 ER/20.0 IP) and 1.20 WHIP.

GARDEN OF EDER: LHP JAKE EDER took the mound for the first time as a Red Wing since being acquired via trade from Los Angeles-AL on 7/30, tossing 2.0 innings while allowing four runs on four hits and one walk, striking out four in the process...Eder's appearance marks the 43rd different pitcher and 70th different player to suit up for Rochester this season...prior to joining Rochester, he appeared and started 13 games for Triple-A Salt Lake.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY... 1955: On this day 70 years ago, the Rochester Red Wings defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs by a score of 3-2 in game three of the Governor's Cup finals, giving the Wings a commanding 3-0 series lead...Rochester went on to complete the sweep in four games to advance to the Junior World Series, which they ultimately dropped to the Minneapolis Millers in seven games...the Governor's Cup victory marked the third in Red Wings franchise history, and the front half of back-to-back titles.







International League Stories from September 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.