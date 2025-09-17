Rutschman Headlines MLB Rehabbers in Final Homestand

The Norfolk Tides will have four players on Major League Rehab Assignment during their final homestand of the season, hosting Jacksonville from Wednesday through Sunday. Adley Rutschman joins the Tides on MLB Rehab, while Gary Sánchez, Scott Blewett and Chesapeake native Colin Selby continue their MLB Rehab Assignment.

ADLEY RUTSCHMAN begins his MLB Rehab assignment to rehab from a right oblique strain he sustained on August 17. He rehabbed in four games previously this season with Norfolk from July 22 - 26 when he was recovering from a left oblique strain. In 85 games with Baltimore this season, he hit .227 with nine home runs and 29 RBI.

GARY SÁNCHEZ played Sunday to continue his MLB Rehab assignment. He went 1-for-5 while playing a full game as the designated hitter. Sánchez is recovering from a right knee sprain sustained on July 5, and previously rehabbed with the Tides from June 4 - 12 as he originally recovered from inflammation in his right wrist. In 11 games with Norfolk this season, he's hit .351 (13-for-37) with eight runs, a double, five home runs, 12 RBI and two walks.

COLIN SELBY has pitched in 23 games with Norfolk this season, and is 3-0 with a two saves, a 2.28 ERA (6 ER, 23.2 IP), and 33 strikeouts to 12 walks. He's pitched in nine games with Baltimore this season, going 0-2 with a 4.09 ERA (25 ER, 11.0 IP) and 12 strikeouts to two walks. The Western Branch High School alumnus injured himself on July 28 with a left hamstring strain, and began his MLB Rehab assignment with Norfolk in game two this past Saturday at Durham.

SCOTT BLEWETT began his MLB Rehab assignment with Norfolk on September 3. In five games, he's 0-1 with a 10.80 ERA in 5.0 innings. He's recovering from right elbow discomfort which he sustained back on July 12 with Baltimore. He originally was traded to Baltimore from Atlanta for cash on June 6.

