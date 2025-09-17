Cornielle Fans Six, Sounds Offense Quieted in Loss to Bats

Published on September 17, 2025 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - Alexander Cornielle punched out six batters over 5.0 innings during his second Triple-A start, but the Nashville Sounds offense was held to five hits in a 3-1 loss to the Louisville Bats on Tuesday from Louisville Slugger Field. Steward Berroa extended his Sounds season-high on-base streak to six games, while Raynel Delgado recorded the lone multi-hit performance for Nashville.

In the bottom of the first, the Bats took the lead off Cornielle. Blake Dunn and Hector Rodriguez hit back-to-back homers to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

After Louisville scored another run against Cornielle in the bottom of the third, Nashville responded with a run in the top of the fifth. Berroa and Tyler Black smacked back-to-back doubles off Bats reliever Reiver Sanmartin, moving the score, 3-1.

The Sounds went scoreless the rest of the way, finalizing a 3-1 win for the Bats.

Right-hander Garrett Stallings (5-3, 4.12) takes the ball for Nashville on Wednesday. First pitch from Louisville Slugger Field is set for 11:05 a.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES

CORNIELLE ON THE COB: Despite eight walks over his first two outings at the Triple-A level, Alexander Cornielle has been impressive during his short time in Nashville. On Tuesday, he allowed just two earned runs over 5.0 frames, adding on six strikeouts and four hits. During his first two outings with the Sounds, Cornielle has combined to strike out 13 batters and let up just three earned runs over 9.2 innings to earn him a 2.79 ERA. This is the second largest amount of punch outs over the course of back-to-back outings for him this season, following two recent starts from September 4 and 10 where he combined for 15 strikeouts over 10.2 frames. The September 4 start for Cornielle was with Double-A Biloxi, notching the second most strikeouts he has recorded this season with eight.

MR. SEPTEMBER: Steward Berroa continued his amazing month of September on Tuesday against the Louisville Bats. Berroa went 1-for-3 with a double and a run. He extended his season-high on-base streak with the Sounds to six games, which bests his two closest on-base streaks this season of three games. September is the second-best offensive month that Berroa has posted, following what he accomplished in June with a .412 batting average over 14 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City. In the month of September, Berroa is fourth on the team in runs (4), Tied for first in homers (1), second in RBI (6), and sixth in slugging (.259). In 2024, Berroa also had a very productive September, slashing .245/.339/.490 and drove in 10 runs over 12 games with Triple-A Buffalo.







International League Stories from September 17, 2025

Cornielle Fans Six, Sounds Offense Quieted in Loss to Bats - Nashville Sounds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.