Durham Downs Charlotte 7-3

Published on September 17, 2025 under International League (IL)

DURHAM, N.C. - Tristan Peters and Cooper Hummel homered to send the Durham Bulls to their second straight win over the Charlotte Knights 7-3 at Truist Field on Wednesday night.

Peters' homer in the fourth broke a scoreless tie and was set up by an error by Knights (27-44) third baseman Bryan Ramos. Tanner Murray blooped a single inside the right field line before Peters bashed his 15th into the right field stands on a 3-2 pitch.

Dom Keegan doubled home a pair in the fifth to push the Bulls' (38-32) lead to 5-0. A wild pitch scored a third run in the inning.

Hummel drilled his 11th homer in 27 Durham games in the ninth inning.

Jonny Cuevas (W, 2-1) notched the victory after throwing 3 2/3 innings behind an abridged two-inning start from Forrest Whitley.

How It Happened: Peters' home run capped a fourth inning breakdown by the Knights. McKendry retired the first 11 batters of the game, including the frist two batters in the fourth. Ramos misplayed a soft one-hopper by Hummel into an error, followed by a light single to right by Murray. Peters then smashed a 3-2 pitch into the stands for a 3-0 lead.

Gainey's Debut: Lefty Garrett Gainey made his Triple-A debut in the ninth for Durham. Gainey has the unique distinction of pitching at every level of the Tampa Bay organization in 2025. He began in Charleston, moved to Bowling Green, then Montgomery before returning to Bowling Green in a starting role.

What's Next: The Bulls continue their season-ending series against Charlotte on Thursday night with Logan Workman (8-7, 4.06) slated to start against Shane Murphy (0-1, 1.80) at 7:04 PM ET.







