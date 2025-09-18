Jones Blasts Pair, Beck Lights Out in RailRiders Win
Published on September 17, 2025 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
BUFFALO, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Buffalo Bisons 6-1 at Sahlen Field on Wednesday night. Spencer Jones backed Brendan Beck with a pair of home runs and five runs batted in.
The RailRiders opened the scoring two batters in. Jorbit Vivas led off the night with a triple and scored on a sac fly from Brennen Davis for a 1-0 advantage.
The Bisons leveled the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the second on a Yohendrick Pinango double, a groundout, and a run-scoring single from Michael Stefanic.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre regained the advantage in the top of the fourth. Jones hit a two-run homer to left for a 3-1 lead. Two innings later, Jones hit his second of the night, building the lead to five runs at 6-1.
Brendan Beck (8-3) earned the win, striking out five over 5.2 innings of work. Brent Headrick, Kervin Castro, Wilking Rodriguez and Scott Effross combined to shut down the Bisons over the final 3.2 innings. Elieser Hernandez (0-3) allowed five of the six runs and took the loss.
Jones' multi-homer game gives him 19 with the RailRiders and 35 total between two levels in 2025, the most of any player in Minor League Baseball this season.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's magic number is two with four games left to play.
Game three of this final set of the regular season is scheduled for 1:05 P.M. on Thursday.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
47-24, 85-58
