IronPigs Drop Second Straight One-Run Game to Mets
Published on September 17, 2025 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (39-31, 85-59) saw an early lead slip away in a second consecutive 4-3 loss to the Syracuse Mets (44-27, 75-71) on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.
The 'Pigs took an early lead in the first on a Christian Arroyo RBI double and Óscar Mercado RBI groundout.
A solo homer for Carson Benge got the Mets on the board in the fourth. It was followed by RBI singles for Luke Ritter and Gilberto Celestino later in the inning to put Syracuse ahead.
Jose Azocar stoked their lead with an RBI single in the seventh, but Arroyo clapped right back for the 'Pigs with an RBI knock of his own in the bottom half to make it a one-run game again.
The Mets bullpen clamped down however, retiring the side in order in the eighth and ninth.
Austin Warren (8-4) got the win for the Mets, working two scoreless innings of relief, striking out four and allowing just two hits. Oliver Ortega (S, 1) fired a perfect ninth for the save.
Andrew Painter (5-6) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing three runs in four innings on seven hits and two walks, striking out six.
The IronPigs and Mets continue their series on Thursday, September 18th, with first pitch at 6:45 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Griff McGarry (Debut) is slated to go for the 'Pigs against Kodai Senga (1-0, 1.50) for the Mets.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
