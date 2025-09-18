Chasers Shut out by Clippers 3-0
Published on September 17, 2025 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped a second straight game to the Columbus Clippers, losing 3-0 Wednesday night at Huntington Park.
Storm Chasers starter John Gant retired his first 9 Clippers batters, throwing 1-2-3 innings in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd. After a leadoff walk opened the bottom of the 4th, Gant surrendered back-to-back home runs, a solo shot and 2-run homer for a 3-0 Clippers lead.
Behind Gant, Major League rehabber Steven Cruz pitched 1.1 scoreless innings of relief, retiring 4 of 5 batters faced. Behind Cruz, right-hander Eric Cerantola struck out the side in the 8th, stretching his scoreless streak to 8 games and 10.1 innings.
The Storm Chasers saw baserunners erased in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th innings, with a pair of double plays and a runner caught stealing erasing scoring opportunities. Harold Castro doubled in the 4th inning to stretch his hitting streak to a season-high 11, while Peyton Wilson doubled in the 5th - both times, the runner was stranded on 3rd base to end the inning.
In the game, the Storm Chasers were held to 4 hits and 4 walks, suffering the team's 11th shutout loss of the season and 2nd in the last 3 games.
The Chasers and Clippers continue this week's series Thursday at 5:15 p.m. CT in the 3rd of games at Huntington Park.
