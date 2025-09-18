Chasers Shut out by Clippers 3-0

Published on September 17, 2025 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped a second straight game to the Columbus Clippers, losing 3-0 Wednesday night at Huntington Park.

Storm Chasers starter John Gant retired his first 9 Clippers batters, throwing 1-2-3 innings in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd. After a leadoff walk opened the bottom of the 4th, Gant surrendered back-to-back home runs, a solo shot and 2-run homer for a 3-0 Clippers lead.

Behind Gant, Major League rehabber Steven Cruz pitched 1.1 scoreless innings of relief, retiring 4 of 5 batters faced. Behind Cruz, right-hander Eric Cerantola struck out the side in the 8th, stretching his scoreless streak to 8 games and 10.1 innings.

The Storm Chasers saw baserunners erased in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th innings, with a pair of double plays and a runner caught stealing erasing scoring opportunities. Harold Castro doubled in the 4th inning to stretch his hitting streak to a season-high 11, while Peyton Wilson doubled in the 5th - both times, the runner was stranded on 3rd base to end the inning.

In the game, the Storm Chasers were held to 4 hits and 4 walks, suffering the team's 11th shutout loss of the season and 2nd in the last 3 games.

The Chasers and Clippers continue this week's series Thursday at 5:15 p.m. CT in the 3rd of games at Huntington Park.







International League Stories from September 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.