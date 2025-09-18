Syracuse Wins Third Straight Game with 4-3 Victory over Lehigh Valley on Wednesday
Published on September 17, 2025 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Syracuse Mets did just enough to squeak past the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 4-3, on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park. Syracuse remains in second place in the International League second half standings, three games behind Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with four games left in the 2025 season.
Lehigh Valley (85-59, 39-31) jumped on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning with three straight hits from the top of the lineup. It began with singles from Johan Rojas and Aidan Miller, then Christian Arroyo doubled to score Rojas, and give the IronPigs a 1-0 lead. With runners at second and third, Óscar Mercado grounded out, scoring Miller, and stretching the lead to 2-0.
In the top of the fourth, Syracuse (75-71, 44-27) bounced back to snatch the lead. The frame started with a solo homer by Carson Benge, cutting the deficit, 2-1. Next, José Azocar singled, Kevin Parada walked, and Luke Ritter ripped an RBI single to tie the game, 2-2. With two on and one out, Gilberto Celestino knocked in Parada with an RBI single, putting the Mets on top, 3-2.
Syracuse added an insurance run in the seventh. After walks by Jared Young and Benge, Azocar smacked an RBI single to give the Mets a 4-2 advantage.
Lehigh Valley responded in the bottom of the seventh, pulling it to 4-3 on an RBI single by Arroyo.
For the second straight night, the Syracuse pitching staff held onto a one-run lead. Brandon Waddell started the game with four innings, two runs, and five strikeouts. Austin Warren tossed the next two innings without allowing a run, striking out four batters. Alex Carrillo pitched the seventh and allowed one run, while Ty Adcock held it down in the eighth, striking out the side. Oliver Ortega recorded the save pitching a scoreless ninth inning.
Syracuse continues its six-game series against Lehigh Valley with game three on Thursday night. Right-hander Kodai Senga is slated to start for the Mets with right-hander Griff McGarry set to go for the IronPigs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Carson Benge at bat for the Syracuse Mets
(Kylie Richelle)
