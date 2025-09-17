John & Robby to Attend Friday's Goo Goo Dolls Bobblehead Giveaway on Fan Appreciation Night
Published on September 17, 2025 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
With the Bisons Fan Appreciation Night Game just days away, the Bisons are thrilled to announce that John Rzeznik & Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls will be in attendance for the Goo Goo Dolls Bobblehead Giveaway on Friday, September 19 at Sahlen Field (6:05 p.m. | Gates 5 p.m.)
The Bisons also announced additional event details, including a Concert T-Shirt Toss from the Goo Goo Doll's recent Summer Anthem Tour as well as in-game Lucky Seat Giveaways of the Bobblehead signed by both Rzeznik and Takac. There will also be a special In-Game Goo Goo Dolls & Bisons Memorabilia Auction/Raffle to benefit Takac's Music is Art Festival, which is being held on Saturday, September 20 at Buffalo's Outer Harbor. Auction/raffle items will include an autographed guitar, Bisons jerseys, baseballs, bobbleheads and more.
Bisons Fan Appreciation Night will also feature other great giveaways throughout the game as well as the team's final postgame Fireworks Show of the season.
The Goo Goo Dolls Bobblehead will be given out to the first 3,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. ONLY prior to the game. The Swan St. Gate opens at 5:00 p.m.
Tickets for the Giveaway and Fan Appreciation Night are on sale now at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office. Fans should remember they can save nearly 20% when they purchase their tickets in advance of game day.
The Goo Goo Dolls Bobblehead will not be for sale by the team before or after the Bisons game on September 19. The only way to get this one-of-a-kind Bobblehead is to be one of the first 3,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. on Fan Appreciation Night.
About Music is Art
This year's Music is Art Festival is Saturday, September 20th from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. at Buffalo's Outer Harbor -Terminal B. Music is Art is dedicated to creating opportunities that fuel the unifying power of music in our region. To learn more about Music is Art, or to purchase VIP Tickets, fans should visit MusicIsArt.org.
