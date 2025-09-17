UNC and NC State Baseball Set to Face off in Fall Exhibition at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Thursday, October 16

Published on September 17, 2025 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, N.C. - Durham Bulls Athletic Park in conjunction with the Coastal Plain League, the University of North Carolina and NC State will host an exhibition game between the Tar Heels and Wolfpack on Thursday, October 16. The contest is scheduled to begin at 6:00pm, with gates opening at 5:30pm.

"We are honored to host two of North Carolina's premier universities, NC State and UNC, at Durham Bulls Athletic Park," said Durham Bulls General Manager Chrystal Rowe. "This matchup showcases the rich tradition of college baseball in our state, and we are proud to provide a stage worthy of these outstanding programs and their passionate fan bases."

"We are really excited about the opportunity to play a great game in Durham and showcase how our players and program are working to get better every day," said UNC head coach Scott Forbes. "We thank the Bulls for the use of their park - Carolina has made a lot of great memories there and we look forward to making more. We hope our fans come out and get loud for some Fall baseball."

"We are excited to have the opportunity to play in historic and iconic Durham Bulls Athletic Park against long-time rival UNC," NC State head coach Elliott Avent said. "We encourage our fans to come out and show our 2026 team the loyal support our past teams have enjoyed and appreciated so much. The long tradition of Wolfpack fan support is as consistent as the winning that NC State baseball has produced over the past 60 years. The unique event will help our fans get to know the team and create memorable experiences. The proceeds from this game will directly benefit both the UNC and NC State baseball programs. We invite all UNC, NC State, and baseball fans to pack the Bulls ballpark for another fun night to enjoy our national pastime, watching rivals at a historic venue."

This will mark the fifth straight year Elliott Avent's NC State squad has played a fall exhibition game at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, and their first time facing UNC in a fall exhibition in the Bull City. Scott Forbes's Tar Heels, meanwhile, are set to return to the DBAP after winning the ACC Baseball Championships in the Bull City earlier this year over Clemson. The two squads also squared off in one of the most memorable games in the history of Durham Bulls Athletic Park on May 26, 2013, a six-hour 18-inning affair attended by 11,392 fans, then the largest crowd to watch a college baseball game in the state of North Carolina.

A post-game autograph session featuring both teams will also be held on the warning track, presented by the Coastal Plain League.

Tickets will be $15 per ticket plus tax with assigned seating, and are now available at DurhamBulls.com. UNC will be the home team occupying the third base dugout, while NC State will be the visiting team occupying the first base dugout.







International League Stories from September 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.