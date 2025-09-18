Jacksonville Sweeps Norfolk In Doubleheader
Published on September 17, 2025 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (31-39 | 61-82) were swept in a doubleheader by the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (40-31 | 87-59) on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. Norfolk lost 5-2 in game one, then lost game two, 3-1.
In game one, Norfolk scored two runs on one hit. They did not record their hit until two outs in the bottom of the seventh, when Livan Soto spoiled the seven-inning no-hitter. Their other runs each came in the second and fifth inning, which followed a run scored by Jacksonville in the top-half in each of those innings. Tied 2-2 into the seventh, Joe Mack hit a three-run homer for Jacksonville which would ultimately put away the Tides, 5-2.
In game two, the weather was more wet as there was a constant mist. Neither team scored until the fourth inning when Jacksonville crossed their first run. They scored again with two runs in the fifth. Norfolk scored their lone run in the seventh on a home run in the seventh, but that would be all as the Tides lost, 3-1. Game three of the series is tomorrow, with first pitch at 12:05 pm. RHP Trey Gibson (1-3, 8.75) will start for the Tides while RHP Zach McCambley will open for Jacksonville followed by LHP Patrick Monteverde.
