Knights Come up Short to the Bulls, 7-3
Published on September 17, 2025 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights dropped their second straight game to the Durham Bulls on Wednesday night. Charlotte fell behind in the middle innings and the Knights were unable to mount a comeback. Ultimately, the home team fell by a final score of 7-3.
Corey Julks led the way offensively with a 3-for-4 performance from the leadoff spot. Julks ranks in the International League's top ten in batting average and hits. Jacob Amaya added a 2-for-3 effort that included a solo Home Run in the seventh inning, his ninth round-tripper of the season.
Durham did most of their damage in the fourth and fifth frames. The Bulls took advantage of a Knights error and scored three unearned runs in the fourth inning, then added another three-spot to the scoreboard in the fifth.
Charlotte's first two runs came in the home half of the sixth thanks to RBIs from Ben Cowles and Tim Elko.
The pitching was led by Knights starter Evan McKendry. McKendry went four innings and did not allow an earned run. Owen White came out of the Charlotte bullpen and pitched 2.2 scoreless frames with a pair of strikeouts.
The Knights and Bulls are back at it on Thursday evening for game three of their six-game series. The first pitch from Truist Field is slated for 7:04pm ET.
International League Stories from September 17, 2025
- IronPigs Drop Second Straight One-Run Game to Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Saints Can't Dig out of Early Hole, Fall to Redbirds 8-3 - St. Paul Saints
- Knights Come up Short to the Bulls, 7-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Syracuse Wins Third Straight Game with 4-3 Victory over Lehigh Valley on Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- Durham Downs Charlotte 7-3 - Durham Bulls
- Jones Blasts Pair, Beck Lights Out in RailRiders Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Chasers Shut out by Clippers 3-0 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Jones Takes over Minors Home Run Lead as RailRiders Top Bisons, 6-1 - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings Fall Short in Worcester Wednesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Clippers Win Feisty Affair over Omaha Wednesday - Columbus Clippers
- I-Cubs Lose in Rain-Shortened Game to Toledo 5-1 - Iowa Cubs
- Sounds Even Series in Louisville - Nashville Sounds
- Navigato Shines in Wednesday Afternoon Win in Iowa - Toledo Mud Hens
- Braun's Dominance Continues in Stripers' 5-0 Shutout of Indianapolis - Gwinnett Stripers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 17, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Indians' Offense Stifled in 5-0 Loss at Gwinnett - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats Unable to Find Rhythm at the Plate in 4-1 Loss to Sounds - Louisville Bats
- John & Robby to Attend Friday's Goo Goo Dolls Bobblehead Giveaway on Fan Appreciation Night - Buffalo Bisons
- September 17 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- AQ and IronPigs 250 News Release - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 17 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- UNC and NC State Baseball Set to Face off in Fall Exhibition at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Thursday, October 16 - Durham Bulls
- WooSox Continue Dominance over Rochester - Worcester Red Sox
- Rutschman Headlines MLB Rehabbers in Final Homestand - Norfolk Tides
- Cornielle Fans Six, Sounds Offense Quieted in Loss to Bats - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.