Knights Come up Short to the Bulls, 7-3

Published on September 17, 2025 under International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights dropped their second straight game to the Durham Bulls on Wednesday night. Charlotte fell behind in the middle innings and the Knights were unable to mount a comeback. Ultimately, the home team fell by a final score of 7-3.

Corey Julks led the way offensively with a 3-for-4 performance from the leadoff spot. Julks ranks in the International League's top ten in batting average and hits. Jacob Amaya added a 2-for-3 effort that included a solo Home Run in the seventh inning, his ninth round-tripper of the season.

Durham did most of their damage in the fourth and fifth frames. The Bulls took advantage of a Knights error and scored three unearned runs in the fourth inning, then added another three-spot to the scoreboard in the fifth.

Charlotte's first two runs came in the home half of the sixth thanks to RBIs from Ben Cowles and Tim Elko.

The pitching was led by Knights starter Evan McKendry. McKendry went four innings and did not allow an earned run. Owen White came out of the Charlotte bullpen and pitched 2.2 scoreless frames with a pair of strikeouts.

The Knights and Bulls are back at it on Thursday evening for game three of their six-game series. The first pitch from Truist Field is slated for 7:04pm ET.







