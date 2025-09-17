Bats Unable to Find Rhythm at the Plate in 4-1 Loss to Sounds

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats couldn't get much going at the plate Wednesday afternoon against the Nashville Sounds, preventing the Bats from keeping their home winning streak alive. While Louisville's arms kept the game close for the first eight innings, two runs in the ninth put the game out of reach. Managing just one run despite racking up nine base knocks, Louisville's lackluster offense sealed its fate, as the Sounds won, 4-1.

The Bats wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, bringing a run home in the opening frame. Blake Dunn singled to lead things off for the Bats and soon after found himself 90 feet from home plate. Using his impressive speed, Dunn took off from first, stealing his 22nd bag before advancing to third on the catchers' errant attempt to gun Dunn down at second. Nashville starter Garrett Stallings got burned by the base knock, as a single from Edwin Rios plated Dunn, giving Louisville an early 1-0 lead.

Coming off a rough outing where he got just one out while surrendering six runs, Bats starter Charlie Barnes started strong in his return to Louisville Slugger Field. Toeing the rubber at home, the lefty retired eight-straight to begin play.

Following that bounce back start, Nashville snapped Barnes' streak as Stewart Berroa lined a two-out double into center. Daz Cameron followed that with a double of his own, evening the game at one.

After getting on the scoreboard in the first inning, the Bats continued to put traffic on the basepaths in the ensuing innings. Getting those runners home proved to be a problem, though. Despite getting men on in the following four frames, Louisville couldn't capitalize on those opportunities.

Yosver Zulueta (L, 2-2) got the ball in the seventh and began his outing by surrendering a single. Unlike the Bats, Nashville capitalized on the hit. Cameron stole second and came around to score thanks to a pair of groundouts. With that, the Sounds took a slim 2-1 lead.

Robert Gasser (W, 3-2) took over for Nashville in the sixth and kept the Bats at bay. After picking up eight base knocks in the opening five frames, Louisville's offense went silent, unable to get anything going. Tejay Antone's 1-2-3 eighth inning kept the Bats close, but Nashville added on in the ninth. Tyler Black doubled and Luis Urias reached on an error, and a wild pitch and RBI double tacked on two runs to the Sounds' lead, making it 4-1.

Louisville entered the ninth down by three runs and down to its final three outs. While a leadoff walk and a two-out single from Dunn brought the tying run to the plate, the problems that plagued the Bats' offense all day persisted. Will Childers (S, 2) got Hector Rodriguez to ground out, ending the game and snapping Louisville's 10-game home winning streak.

The Bats (70-76, 38-33 second half) continue their final series against the Sounds (82-62, 38-33 second half) on Thursday night, looking to rejuvenate their offense. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET with Nick Curran and Jim Kelch on the call for Sports Talk 790.







