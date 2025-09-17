September 17 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens

Published on September 17, 2025 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (73-71, 34-36) vs. TOLEDO MUD HENS (80-65, 41-29)

Wednesday, September 17 - 12:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Connor Noland (9-5, 3.89) vs. LHP Lael Lockhart (4-7, 5.56)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the second of a six-game series today against the Toledo Mud Hens...it is the final series of the regular season...right hander Connor Noland is slated to start for Iowa vs. left-hander Lael Lockhart for Toledo.

FOURTH STRAIGHT LOSS: The I-Cubs suffered their fourth consecutive loss against the Toledo Mud Hens last night with an 8-4 score... Rafael Morel, Chase Strumpf and rehabber Miguel Amaya all notched at least an RBI...Morel knocked in two runs going 1-for-4 on the night... James Triantos sparked in last night's game going 3-for-3 and scoring a run as well... Antonio Santos took the loss as he struggled in 1.2 innings of work, allowing four runs on two hits and walking five in the process.

NOLAND ALL-DAY: Today's starter, Connor Noland, will make his 22nd start (26th appearance) with Iowa this season...Noland currently has a 9-5 record with a 3.89 ERA (55 ER in 127.1 IP)...Noland is currently tied for fifth in wins (9) and has the chance to be the fifth International League pitcher to capture his 10th win today vs. Toledo...he also ranks second in ERA (3.89) behind Curtis Taylor of the Memphis Redbirds (3.27).

JONNY LONG BALL: Wednesday, Cubs No. 7 prospect Jonathon Long tallied three hits including his 20th home run of the season...Long is one of three minor leaguers with at least 150 hits and 20 home runs this season, along with Ryan Ward and Konnor Griffin ...Saturday night, Long went 1-for-4 to give him 154 on the season, which is the most by an I-Cub since Felix Pie had 158 in 2006...Long's 90 RBI are also the most since Bryan LaHair had 109 in 2011.

NICKY ON BASE: Infielder Nicky Lopez has reached base in 18 straight games dating back to Aug. 21...during that span, Lopez is batting .274 (17-for-62) with 11 runs scored, four doubles, five RBI and 13 walks...it is the longest on-base streak by an I-Cub since Owen Caissie reached base in 19 straight games (5/30 - 6/19) and was batting .368 (25-for-68), had eight doubles, four homers and 13 RBI in that span.

EXTRA EXTRA: Catcher Carlos Pérez hit this 32nd double of the season last night and is one of three minor leaguers this season to have at least 30 doubles and 25 home runs...he is the first I-Cub to reach 30 doubles since Yonathon Perlaza hit 40 in 2023.

HIT PARADE: The I-Cubs tallied 16 hits Thursday night which is tied for their third-most this season and most since they also had 16 on Aug. 30 at Las Vegas...the season high for Iowa was set on April 16 vs. St. Paul (24).

DOUBLE DIGITS: The I-Cubs snapped their winning streak at 10 games Wednesday...the 10-game run is tied for the third-longest in the International League this season trailing Louisville's active 11-game streak and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 11...it marks the longest win streak by Iowa since data was made available in 2005 and is two shy of the franchise record set from Aug. 10-21, 1990 (12 games).

AWARD TOUR: Iowa Cubs left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber was named International League pitcher of the Week for the period of Sept. 8-14, the league announced yesterday...in one start at Indianapolis, Gomber pitched 6.0 scoreless innings and allowed just two hits with nine strikeouts in a no decision...Gomber is the third Iowa Cub to earn weekly honors this season, along with Carlos Pérez from May 12-18 and Owen Caissie from June 30-July 6. The left-hander is the first I-Cub to be named International League Pitcher of the Week since Keegan Thompson on Aug. 9-15, 2021.

FIVE GUY: Infielder Hayden Cantrelle hit his fourth home run of the season Thursday night and first since his grand slam on Aug. 30 at Las Vegas...in his last 15 games, Cantrelle is batting .280 (16-for-57) with four extra base hits and 11 RBI...Hayden also stole his 30th base Thursday night between Double-A Knoxville and Iowa which ranks tied for fourth among Cubs' farmhands.







International League Stories from September 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.