Braun's Dominance Continues in Stripers' 5-0 Shutout of Indianapolis

Published on September 17, 2025 under International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - Atlanta Braves' No. 12 prospect Lucas Braun fired 7.0 scoreless, two-hit innings to lead the Gwinnett Stripers (34-37) to a 5-0 win over the Indianapolis Indians (41-30) on Wednesday afternoon at Coolray Field. The shutout was Gwinnett's seventh this season, evening the final series of the year at 1-1.

Decisive Plays: Gwinnett started the scoring in the second inning as Conner Capel scored from third base on an Indianapolis throwing error following a comebacker to the mound off the bat of Jonathan Ornelas. The Stripers weren't done in the second, adding a pair of runs on a Cade Bunnell RBI single followed by an RBI double from Adam Zebrowski in his first Triple-A at-bat to make it 3-0. Gwinnett plated another run on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Matthew Batten in the fifth. The lead grew to 5-0 in the sixth as David Fletcher stole home plate on the back half of a double steal with Bunnell.

Key Contributors: Following Braun's start (W, 2-1), Rolddy Munoz and Hayden Harris each tossed a hitless inning in relief while combining for five strikeouts. On the offensive side, Bunnell (2-for-4, RBI, steal) finished with a multi-hit game while Zebrowski (1-for-3, double, RBI) and Batten (0-for-2, RBI) each drove in a run of their own.

Noteworthy: Braun is the first Gwinnett pitcher to log three straight quality starts to begin his Triple-A career since Drue Hackenberg did it from August 30-September 12, 2024. The Stripers stole a season-high six bases - including two from Fletcher - to fall just one short of tying the club single-game record (7 steals on April 12, 2024 at Omaha). Harris extended his scoreless innings streak to 18.2 spanning his last 15 appearances with Gwinnett.

Next Game (Thursday, September 18): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. LHP Brian Moran (0-1, 3.72 ERA) gets the ball for Gwinnett against Indianapolis LHP Nick Dombkowski (2-6, 5.83 ERA). Oktoberfest comes early to Coolray Field during Frank n' Stein night. Enjoy $2 hot dogs and Michelob Ultras on Throwback Thursday. We're making experience dreams come true for five lucky fans, whether it's throwing out the first pitch or scoring a seat upgrade, you can dream big on Dream Days presented by Qualtrics. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







