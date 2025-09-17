AQ and IronPigs 250 News Release

Published on September 17, 2025 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - ArtsQuest and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, two of the region's most recognized names in the arts and sports, are teaming up to kick off a year-long celebration of our nation's 250th anniversary in 2026. The partnership will debut a specially created 250th Anniversary logo mark, designed by ArtsQuest's Graphic Designer, Morgan Fehnel which was based on local artist Doug Boehm's 2026 Musikfest poster.

With community goodwill and collaboration in mind, ArtsQuest and the IronPigs invite regional organizations to reach out with interest in using this logomark to unify and relate our collective 250th anniversary events.

Both organizations are excited to announce the debut of limited-edition jerseys and caps on special game nights. 'Festers Night, on Wednesday, July 29, will celebrate the 10th anniversary of this annual collaboration with a special Musikfest 'Festers Night 250th anniversary edition jersey and cap. A second limited edition field jersey and cap will also be introduced on six additional game nights throughout the season. These designs blend Lehigh Valley community spirit with national patriotism and unity.

The celebration will extend beyond both the ArtsQuest at SteelStacks campus and Coca-Cola Park, with multiple events and programs taking place throughout 2026. At ArtsQuest, programming that celebrates the nation's 250th anniversary will take place all year long, with many 2026-specific opportunities for community celebrations and gatherings, including FIFA World Cup watch parties on the SteelStacks campus and more. The Lehigh Valley IronPigs will hold their own patriotic events including a large Drone and Fireworks show on July 3, a community celebration and fireworks display on July 4 and additional events, all infused with the 250th theme and centered on the values of patriotism, community and the shared history of the Lehigh Valley.

"This is about more than baseball or arts and entertainment, it's about bringing people together to make memories and celebrate our nation's 250th anniversary," said Kurt Landes, President & General Manager of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and member of the Lehigh Valley 250th committee. "For more than a year, we've been working side by side with ArtsQuest to thoughtfully create this partnership; blending design, creativity and community spirit. The Lehigh Valley has an incredible history and energy, and this is the perfect moment to share it with the world."

"Through the event calendars of the IronPigs, ArtsQuest and many other local organizations next year, the nation's 250th anniversary celebrations go on all year long, bringing not only our Lehigh Valley community together but allowing us to showcase all we love about the Lehigh Valley with others from outside our area," said Kassie Hilgert, President & CEO of ArtsQuest. "ArtsQuest and the IronPigs have been collaborating for more than a decade, and this project reflects the strength of that partnership. We are proud to join forces with the IronPigs to announce a regional logo and invite other organizations to be part of this shared experience and economic impact throughout 2026."

This celebratory merchandise can now be purchased through the IronPigs at ironpigs.milbstore.com. The 250 Caps and pre-orders for Jerseys, T-shirts and the 2026 Musikfest Mugs can be purchased at artsquest.org.

To find out how your organization can use this logomark or get involved directly with our partnership and local efforts, please reach out to Matthew Bari, Vice President, Marketing & Entertainment, MBari@ironpigsbaseball.com and check out discoverlehighvalley.com for more about how Pennsylvania is celebrating the nation's 250th.







International League Stories from September 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.