Sounds Even Series in Louisville

Published on September 17, 2025 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - Nashville evened their series in Louisville with a 4-1 win on Wednesday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field. Tyler Black led the way offensively for Nashville with three hits and the Sounds used a trio of pitchers to hold the Bats to one run.

For the second game in a row, Nashville collected four doubles off Louisville pitching and got the doubles from four different players in the lineup. Garrett Stallings made his final start of the year and allowed the lone Louisville run to come across in the bottom of the first inning. Stallings looked poised to get out of the inning unharmed with back-to-back strikeouts after allowing a leadoff single before a two-out single gave the Bats the early lead.

Two of the four Nashville doubles helped even the score with consecutive two-out doubles off the bats of Steward Berroa and Daz Cameron in the top of the third. The score remained tied at one through the end of Stallings start as he worked 5.1 IP and pitched around eight hits without a walk to keep Louisville to one run. Nashville took their first lead of the series with a productive groundout from Luis Urias to score Cameron after the leadoff hitter began the seventh inning with his second hit of the day.

After singles in the third and fifth innings, Black doubled in the top of the ninth and later came around to make it a two-run game on a wild pitch. A Louisville error and one-out walk issued to Jefferson Quero sent Brandon Lockridge to the plate in the ninth. He laced the fourth double of the game to score Urias and make it a 4-1 game.

In relief of Stallings, Robert Gasser worked 2.2 IP without allowing a hit and collected three strikeouts to pick up the win. Will Childers got the ball in the bottom of the ninth. He issued a walk to start the inning and allowed a two-out single before eventually facing the potential tying run in Hector Rodriguez. Childers worked a groundout to collect his second Triple-A save and secure the 4-1 win for the Sounds.

Game three of the series will be a 5:35 p.m. CT first pitch at Louisville Slugger Field on Thursday evening. LHP Tucker Davidson (1-0, 4.50 ERA) will get the start for Nashville against RHP Chase Petty (6-12, 5.82 ERA) and the Bats.

POSTGAME NOTES

THREE HUNDO: With their double steal in the top of the fifth inning Wednesday, the Sounds got to 300 steals on the season - the most in Triple-A this year. Daz Cameron added another steal in the seventh inning for good measure. The Sounds currently lead Jacksonville (295) and are six steals clear of ending the season with the most steals in Triple-A. Nashville has already shattered the previous single-season team record for steals which was 205 set in 1981. In Sunday's series finale against Gwinnett, Raynel Delgado joined Jared Oliva with 40+ steals this year, making them the first pair of Nashville teammates to reach 40+ steals in the same season since Otis Nixon (72) and Ted Wilborn (43) did it during the 1981 season. Nashville is one of seven teams to have 300+ steals during the 2025 season. High-A Beloit (Miami) and Low-A Fayetteville (Houston) ended the season tied for the most in Minor League baseball with 334 steals on the year.

BLACK TO BUSINEESS: Tyler Black went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's win over Louisville. The three hits tied his season-high, which he has now done three times this season for Nashville. His last three-hit game came on August 27 vs. Charlotte and he now has 12 multi-hit games in 58 appearances with Nashville this year. Black has come on strong the end of the season, hitting .311 (14-for-45) in his 12 games played this month. He has six doubles, five RBI, seven walks, and eight stolen bases over his last 12 games played and three multi-hit games over his last five.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: With eight doubles through the first two games of the series, it marks the first time this year that Nashville has produced back-to-back 4+ double games as a team. The Sounds rank 14th in the International League with 226 doubles in 144 games played. Iowa leads the league with 288 doubles in 145 games. Tyler Black's double was his 10th of the season, making him the 12th different Nashville player to reach double-digits in two-baggers this year. Raynel Delgado leads the way with 19 on the year for Sounds players.

CHILDERS AT PLAY: Will Childers earned his second Triple-A save of the year after closing Wednesday's game out on the mound for the Sounds. It was his seventh straight appearance without allowing an earned run, now the longest active streak for a Nashville pitcher. Over his last seven games dating back to August 27, Childers has worked 9.0 IP and allowed just three hits with six strikeouts and not allowed a run despite six walks. He has converted on both of his Triple-A saves during the streak and is holding opponents to a .103 BAA over his last seven games. Childers leads the Brewers organization this year with his 53 total appearances between Double-A Biloxi and Nashville and ranks second in saves (9) behind fellow Nashville reliever Justin Yeager (10). On the year, Childers is 5-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 9-for-11 in save chances. He has allowed just 38 hits over 63.2 IP with 66 strikeouts and owns a .171 BAA on the year.







International League Stories from September 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.