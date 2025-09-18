Jones Takes over Minors Home Run Lead as RailRiders Top Bisons, 6-1

Yankees #3 rated prospect Spencer Jones took over the minor league lead in home runs by belting his 34th and 35th blasts on the season in a 6-1 RailRiders victory over the Bisons, Wednesday night from Sahlen Field.

Jones drove in five of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's six runs and helped his team close to within two games of capturing the International League's second half title.

With 35 home runs on the year, Jones passed Dodgers minor leaguer Ryan Ward for the most in MiLB. Home run #34 was a no-doubt two-run blast in the fourth that broke open a 1-1 game. His second homer, a three-run opposite field shot to left, traveled just past the leaping glove of Anthony Santander and over the wall.

Despite taking the loss, Herd starter Elieser Hernandez was sharp on the mound for Buffalo. The righty had allowed just three runs over the first five-plus innings before a pair of runners he left on base in the sixth scored after he was removed and Jones homered again. Hernandez struck out five and allowed just three hits. He retired 10 of the first 11 batters he faced on the night.

The Bisons lone run of the game came in the second inning. Yohendrick Pinango absolutely smashed a lead off double to right that left his bat at 114.4 miles per hour. Two batters later, Michael Stefanic singled through the drawn-in infield to score the run.

Pinango's double was the 7th hardest hit ball by a Bisons player this season. The outfielder owns four of the Herd's top eight and six of the top 12 hardest hit balls in 2025.

The Bisons series against the RailRiders continues Thursday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. RHP Alek Manoah is scheduled to start for the Herd.







