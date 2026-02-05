The 'Pub at the Park' to Host Special Beer Pairing Dinner, Saturday, February 21st

Published on February 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Join us at the Pub at the Park at Sahlen Field for a special Beer Pairing Dinner on Saturday, February 21st as we've teamed up with our friends at Resurgence Brewing and Burnin' Hollow Sauces to provide you with an unforgettable six-course meal!

Each course of our Beer Pairing Dinner will be paired with a Resurgence beverage and features a different Burnin' Hollow sauce! Plus, Resurgence Brewing representatives and Brian Platter from Burnin' Hollow will be on site to explain the pairings for each course!

Cost of the dinner is $85 per person (taxes & gratuity included). For reservations, call (716)-846-2100 or email [email protected]. Reservations are required. A credit card will be needed to reserve your table and will not be charged until the day of. Course 1

Cheese & Vegetable Display with Assorted Burnin' Hollow Sauces & a Welcome Drink Course 2

Dueling Bruschetta White Bean Bruschetta with Halved Cherry Tomato, Yellow Pepper, & White Onion Marinated in Veil of Sanity Traditional Bruschetta with Fresh Basil & White Onions Marinated in Arkham Madness Course 3

Broccoli Cheddar Soup with Deep Inferno Drizzle Course 4

Mixed Green Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette Featuring Awaken the Dead Course 5

Peach Intermezzo with Sting of the Ancients Drizzle Course 6

Roasted Chicken & Baby Red Potatoes with Asparagus & Blood of Heroes Hollandaise Mini Dessert Station To Follow







