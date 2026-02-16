Bisons Announce 'At-Par Pricing Discount' for Canadian Fans Valid for Entire 2026 Season

Our Herd... including the amazing, passionate and dedicated baseball fans from Southern Ontario ... will always have a home at Sahlen Field! And to welcome everyone back to the ballpark to watch the next batch of future American League Champions on the field in Buffalo, NY, the Bisons have announced their Canadian 'At-Par Pricing' Discount for ALL 2026 Single-Game Tickets will be good throughout the entire 2026 Season!

This amazing offer will begin on Tuesday, February 17 (10am) on Bisons.com with a 'No-Service Fee' Pre-Sale of all 2026 single-game tickets.

The At-Par Pricing Discount to 30% OFF will be available for Canadian residents both online at Bisons.com (by using the promo code BisonsAtPar) and by using Canadian cash only at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Canadian fans are also encouraged to take advantage of the team's advanced pricing on all single-game tickets purchased in advance of game day, a savings of an additional 20%!

For all 'at-par' policies, proof of Canadian residency is required. For online purchases, the promo code will lock in a 30% discount that will account for the exchange difference.

For more information, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com/Canada. All Canadian cash 'at par' policies exclude the purchase/use of the Bisons' Gift Cards and ticket packages.







