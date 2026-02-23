Fireworks, Giveaways, Memorable Promotions Highlight Jumbo Shrimp 2026 Home Schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Affordable Family Fun returns to VyStar Ballpark for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2026 season in an enormous way with 24 fireworks dates, 21 giveaways, two Honey Drippers weekends, five Military Appreciation Nights, five Canines and Crustaceans Dog Days (plus one Cat Day) and the club's can't-miss weekly promotions as the Jumbo Shrimp revealed its promotional schedule on Monday. The 75 fun-filled home dates begin with Opening Day at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, March 27 from VyStar Ballpark.

As the Jumbo Shrimp embark on a defense of the Triple-A National Championship, the club is kicking off the season by celebrating the 2025 championship team with a ring ceremony on Opening Day (March 27) and giving away a replica championship ring (March 28) as part of their championship celebration weekend.

The 2026 promotional lineup also includes signature nights like Fantasy Football Punishment Night (April 2) for an evening of devious punishments for the loser of your fantasy football league, Love at First Pitch (May 7) with Love Island-themed speed dating and a line dancing night on Dancing with the Shrimp (July 30). The Jumbo Shrimp will also invite fans to put on their detective hat for Who Stole Scampi Mystery Night (July 31). Additionally, the club has scheduled a pair of Honey Drippers Weekends (May 23-24, August 29-30) featuring the popular alternate identity rebrand, Honey Dripper-themed giveaways and Honey Drippers for fans to sample.

We are so excited to be able to announce many new and unique promotions for the upcoming 2026 season while also continuing with many of our favorites from past years like outstanding fireworks shows and giveaways every Saturday," said president & general manager Matt Goudreau. "We hope Crustation Nation is ready celebrate our 2025 Triple-A National Championship team on Opening Weekend and continues to provide that famous Duval support for another great season at VyStar Ballpark ahead."

With tickets starting at $5 and a $2 hot dog available every game, the Jumbo Shrimp are always affordable. The club's family fun is reflected in each of their weekly specials:

Stahl-Meyer Two For Tuesday: Enjoy two hot dogs for $2 during each Tuesday home game, presented by Stahl-Meyer. This offer can be redeemed at All American Jax, Southern Fried Freebird, Pinstripe Parlor and Grab and Go concession stands.

Charity Begins At Home Wednesdays: Organizations can raise funds and awareness through ticket sales and promotions.

Wear It Home Wednesdays presented by Prime Shrimp: The first 500 fans to the following Wednesday home games will receive a special T-shirt thanks to Prime Shrimp: April 15, June 3, June 10, July 8, July 29, August 12, August 26, September 9.

Coors Light Thirsty Thursdays: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16 oz.) and $3 (24 oz.) draft beer at select areas of the ballpark.

Friday Night Fireworks and Red Shirt Fridays: The Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red each Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the box office or can donate the $1 to charity.

Friday Night Lites presented by Miller Lite: Fans can enjoy $2 12 oz. Miller Lite and $1 off all other craft beers at select areas in the ballpark for Friday Night Lites presented by Miller Lite.

Giveaway Saturdays: The first 2,000 fans through the gates for several Saturday games will receive a free giveaway item. Gates open each Saturday at 5 p.m. for 6:35 p.m. games. All giveaway items will be exclusively given away at the Main Gate at the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza. The items include:

March 28: Replica championship ring presented by Birken Construction

April 4: Southpaw Onesie presented by Miller Electric & Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront

April 18: Replica Jumbo Shrimp jersey presented by VyStar Credit Union & FSCJ

May 9: Championship socks presented by VyStar Credit Union & River Point Behavioral Health

May 23: Honey Drippers double-sided sunshield presented by VyStar Credit Union & Arlington Toyota

June 6: Jacob Berry bobblehead presented by VyStar Credit Union & Rolland Reash Plumbing

June 13: Jumbo Shrimp beach bag presented by Ascension St. Vincent's

July 11: Jumbo Shrimp Nutcracker presented by VyStar Credit Union

August 1: Jumbo Shrimp water bottle presented by Baptist Health

August 15: Safari hat giveaway presented by David Gray Electrical, Plumbing, Heating and Air

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNdays: Fans are welcome to head out to the outfield for a pregame catch on the field, and kids can feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases. Plus, each Sunday will feature complementary pregame face painting and balloon animals.

In addition to their weekly specials, the Jumbo Shrimp will continue to offer active military and veterans reserved tickets beginning at just $9 to every home game. The team will also host five Military Appreciation Nights (Thursday, April 16; Sunday, May 24; Sunday, June 14; Sunday, August 2; Wednesday, September 9), when active military and veterans and their dependents receive free tickets when using this link with validation from ID.me.

Dogs are admitted for free with a paying human companion on Canines and Crustaceans Dog Days, which include five dates throughout the regular season (Sunday, April 19; Wednesday, June 3; Tuesday, June 23; Wednesday, July 29; Tuesday, August 25). The Jumbo Shrimp will also hold a Purr in the Park on Tuesday, May 19, on which cats are admitted for free with a paying human companion. The PNC Bank Home Plate Club and all other indoor spaces are pet-free zones.

"We are so excited for a 2026 season packed with interactive theme nights and unique giveaways," Jumbo Shrimp promotions coordinator Abby Decker said. "We look forward to kicking things off on Opening Day on March 27 celebrating our Triple-A National Championship all weekend."

The Jumbo Shrimp will wear several themed jerseys throughout the season, several of which will be auctioned off for fans to purchase. These opportunities to purchase a game-worn jersey include the club's Margaritaville jersey (to be worn on June 13), Ugly Sweater (July 11-12), Jax Red Caps Salute to the Negro Leagues (June 27-28) and Honey Drippers jersey (May 23-24, August 29-30).

More details and a complete listing of the Jumbo Shrimp's 2026 promotional schedule is available on www.jaxshrimp.com.

The Jumbo Shrimp begin their title defense with Opening Day at 7:05 p.m. on March 27 against the Rochester Red Wings from VyStar Ballpark. Season tickets, mini plans, and group outings for the 2026 season are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 for more information.







