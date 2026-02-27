Ribault Shuts out Raines 3-0 to Win High School Heritage Classic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Ribault High School Trojans shut out the Raines High School Vikings 3-0 on Friday in the High School Heritage Classic from VyStar Ballpark.

Both teams wore customized Jacksonville Red Caps uniforms to commemorate the Negro American League team that played in Jacksonville from 1938 until 1942. For the third time in the last four years, Ribault retained possession of the A. Philip Randolph Cup, which honors the legacy of local Civil Rights icon Asa Philip Randolph.

The game was scoreless until Ribault scored a run in the fourth. The Trojans added two more tallies in the sixth to grab the 3-0 advantage.

This contest was the seventh annual High School Heritage Classic. Ribault leads the series with Raines 4-2-1.

