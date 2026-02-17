Bisons Announce Initial 2026 Promotional Schedule, All Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale

For nearly four decades, Bisons Baseball has been known as Western New York's premier destination for sports and family entertainment because of two things... unforgettable ballpark experiences and exceptional value. And with the announcement of their Initial 2026 Promotional Schedule, the Bisons have ensured the great fans of WNY and Southern Ontario will get plenty of both at Sahlen Field this season.

A jam-packed promotional schedule, including 18 Fireworks Dates, the return of the postgame Drone Show and new and old ballpark staples like Star Wars Night, Father's Day and Harry Potter Night, has been complemented by several new ticket/promotional offers designed to take the value of Bisons baseball to a new level in 2026. Those offers include:

Family Value Nights & $10 Tickets for All Fans: Valid on every Thursday night game (11 games), presented by AAA Insurance. Family Value Nights also include select $3 Concessions for kids like Chicken Fingers, Nachos & Ice Cream.

Kids' Month with $10 Kids Tickets on 15 Games: Tickets for kids 14 years old and younger are just $10 each at the Sahlen Field Box Office for all 15 March/April home games, including Opening Day on Friday, March 27 (1:05 p.m.), Opening Weekend with Kids Eat Free Giveaway (March 28-29), Anderson's Kids Week (April 7-12) and our Trading Card Night Honda fridaynightbash!? with Fireworks (April 24).

Fans who purchase single-game tickets in advance of game day now save over 20% OFF the cost of any ticket.

There are also two great Limited Time Offers available right now at Bisons.com; a 'No Service Fee Ticket Sale' on all single-game tickets purchased by Sunday, February 22nd and an Opening Day Ticket Sale that includes 2 FREE Hot Dogs for any Opening Day or March/April single-game ticket purchased by February 28th (Bisons.com only). For more information or to purchase tickets, fans should visit Bisons.com.

Every Game is an Event!

Fireworks, Giveaways and Great Event Themes fill up the Bisons' 75-game home schedule that begins on Opening Day, Friday, March 27 against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (1:05 p.m.).

Fan-Favorite Theme Nights are back, including the 17th Annual Star Wars Night (June 13), presented by First Student, with Fan Costumers, custom-made Darth Maul Jerseys and a postgame Show and Fireworks Display. This Sahlen Field staple is set to pass the quarter-million fan mark with this year's event.

Harry Potter Night (Aug. 22) will return with a special 25th Anniversary Banner Giveaway and postgame Fireworks, presented by Catholic Health, as will Vintage Movie Night (July 11) as the Bisons will once again wear their 'The Natural'-themed jerseys during the game. "Friendship Bracelet Night" (June 12), presented by CSEA, will feature a performance by D.J. Swiftie and the Bisons will be home once again for Father's Day (June 21) with postgame Play Catch on the Field, presented by ECMC. Fan Appreciation Night is set for September 18, presented by MGMT Reputation.

After being one of the most talked about new events at Sahlen Field in 2025, the Bisons are thrilled to once again partner with Sky Elements to host a Postgame Drone Show on July 25th, presented by M&T Bank.

The team will have a total of 18 Fireworks Dates this year, including for the Honda fridaynightbash!? Series, the all-new K-Pop Night & Women in Sports Night (Aug. 8), presented by M&T Bank, and for their Festival Night Series of Irish Night (June 16), Italian Night (July 21), Polish Night (Aug. 4), presented by ConnectLife, and Hispanic Heritage Night (Sept. 1), presented by Rodriguez Construction Group,

One of the Bisons largest Fireworks Show of the season will come a bit earlier this year. With no home game Independence Day weekend, the Bisons will hold a special 3-game 'America 250th Celebration' Weekend, May 15-17, which will include Fireworks on May 15th and Armed Forces Day on May 16th, presented by KeyBank.

Bisons fans will also have plenty of opportunities to leave the ballpark with a little something extra in 2026 with a great lineup of giveaway dates.

Magnetic Schedule Giveaway (March 27), Opening Day, presented by Sahlen's

Kids Free Food Giveaway (March 28 & 29) of a Hot Dog/Soda/Cotton Candy voucher.

Stadium Sling Bag Giveaway (May 31), presented by the Rich Entertainment Group

Logo Baseball Giveaway (June 21) on Father's Day, presented by ECMC

Cookie Cutter Giveaway (July 10) on Christmas in July, presented by Frost Artisan Bakery

Slippers Giveaway (July 23) on Pajama Night, presented by The Glen Iris Inn at Letchworth State Park.

Harry Potter Banner Giveaway (Aug. 22), presented by Catholic Health

Vlad Guerrero Jr. Jersey Lunch Bag Giveaway (Aug. 23) on Back to School Day, presented by Rodriguez Construction Group.

Win-It Wednesdays are also back with Giveaways all game long, including game-used jerseys, memorabilia, ballpark concessions and the chance to throw the game's ceremonial first pitch.

The Bisons 2026 Bobblehead Giveaway date and subject are to be announced. Additional giveaway dates will also be announced. Giveaway amounts and gate times are available at Bisons.com.

The Bisons 2026 Promotional Schedule also includes 6 Tops Dog Days at the Park, including the team's first ever postgame Dogs Walk the Bases on April 24. While the kids are off from school, the Bisons will host Anderson's Kids Week with six straight 1 p.m. start times, April 7-12, postgame Kids Run the Bases every day and daily themes like 'Crazy Hair Day' and 'School Pride Day' for kids to win prizes.

Additional Theme Nights include Native American Heritage Night (June 20) with Buffalo Seneca Creek Casino, Bus Driver Appreciation Day (April 25) with Leonard Bus Sales, Nurse Appreciation Night (May 12) with Catholic Health, School Kids Day (May 29) presented by First Student and Celery-Brate the Summer (June 19) with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. Princess Day (July 26) returns with Wonderland Character Entertainment as does Too Early for Halloween? Day on September 19.

Other new events to be introduced in 2026 include the ballpark's first gameday Ballpark Meat Raffle as part of the Honda fridaynightbash!? on September 4, presented by Latina Boulevard Foods, and Theatre Night as part of the 'bash on August 21, in partnership with Shea's Performing Arts Center.

Daily promotions for 2026 include TWOsdays with $2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs on every Tuesday home game, Family Fundays on every Sunday game with postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates, and Labatt-urdays with great Labatt's Blue & Blue Light specials on Saturdays starting on June 20.

A full list of 2026 Bisons Promotions and Events can be found on Bisons.com with even more events to be announced.

All Bisons season tickets, ticket packages, suite rentals and group outings are also on sale.

All events are subject to change. For additional details on all Bisons events, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.







