Red Sox Spring Training Truck to Visit Polar Park this Monday, February 2, for WooSox' 4th Annual "Truck Day," Presented by JetBlue

Published on February 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA - For the fourth straight year, the Red Sox Spring Training equipment truck will stop at Polar Park in Worcester on its way to Lee County, Florida. On Monday, February 2, at approximately 1 p.m., "The Central MASScots"--Smiley Ball, Woofster the WonderDog, Roberto the Rocket, and Clara the Heart of the Commonwealth--and fans will welcome and give a warm sendoff to the truck, which then heads to JetBlue Park in Fort Myers.

The truck will be loaded in Boston early Monday morning and will embark on its 1,480-mile trip from Fenway Park between 11 a.m. and noon. The vehicle will travel some 45 miles along the Mass Pike to make its brief visit to "The Heart of the Commonwealth," where fans of all ages can take photos and celebrate the promise of spring.

The 53-foot truck will carry 20,400 baseballs, 1,100 bats, 200 pairs of batting gloves and helmets, 320 batting practice tops, 160 white game jerseys, 300 pairs of pants, 400 shirts, 400 pairs of socks, 20 cases of bubblegum, and 60 cases of sunflower seeds.

The celebration of Truck Day has been a Boston Red Sox tradition since 2003 and signals the first sign of Spring Training. JetBlue, the official airline of the Red Sox, has been the presenting sponsor of the annual event since 2010. Moving services are provided by New England Household Moving & Storage.

All media outlets are welcome. The truck will be parked on Madison Street in front of the WooSox Team Store at Polar Park.

"Our recent winter weather has us longing for bats and balls and grass and dirt, and the imagery of warm breezes rather than New England freezes," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "While many fortunate fans will be flying JetBlue nonstop from Worcester to Fort Myers to see the Red Sox practice in person at JetBlue Park at Fenway South, many of us will find comfort in the photos and vivid videos that promise us that spring is on the way."

Because Truck Day coincides this year with Groundhog Day, WooSox front office personnel will also "see their shadows," students from Worcester Technical High School's hospitality management program. The students will learn about the various educational pathways that lead to careers in professional baseball, and they will help create the packages of gifts that the club will bestow upon the driver of the Red Sox' Spring Training truck.

Red Sox pitchers and catchers will conduct their first Spring Training workout in Fort Myers on Tuesday, February 10, with the first full-squad workout commencing Sunday, February 15.

Last week, MLB Pipeline released its Top 100 Prospects list, which features four Red Sox prospects--three of whom are pitchers. Southpaw Payton Tolle (No. 19) was promoted from the WooSox to the Red Sox on August 29, 2025, and southpaw Connelly Early (No. 56) earned his callup to the big leagues 11 days later, September 9.

Franklin Arias (No. 31), a 20-year-old shortstop from Venezuela, batted .278 in 116 games in 2025 between the Single-A Salem RidgeYaks (19 games), High-A Greenville Drive (87 games), and Double-A Portland Sea Dogs (10 games).

Righthanded pitcher Kyson Witherspoon (No. 84), a first team All-American for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2025, was the 15th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.

WooSox Opening Day at Polar Park is Friday, March 27, at 4:05 p.m., against the Syracuse Mets. Tickets are available now at woosox.com, the Polar Park Ticket Office at 100 Madison Street, or by calling (508) 500-8888.







