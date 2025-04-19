Red Wings Snap WooSox Five-Game Winning Streak, Win 12-3

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - A day after the Worcester Red Sox (9-9) set new season highs in runs, hits, and home runs, the Rochester Red Wings (4-14) did the same, snapping their eight-game losing streak by topping the WooSox 12-3 on Saturday afternoon at Innovative Field.

Rochester scored 12 runs, amassed 17 hits, and hit four homers.

The scoring started in the bottom of the first, when the Andrew Pinckney (3-R HR) and Andrew Knizner (solo HR) went back-to-back to give Rochester a 4-0 lead.

In his third game with the WooSox, Yasmani Grandal doubled home a run to put the WooSox on the board in the top of the second.

The Red Wings scored four more in the bottom of the second. Both Robert Hassell III and Drew Millas singled in runs, and Brady House hit a three-run homer to make it an 8-1 game.

Rochester added another in the fifth, and in the seventh, House belted a two-run shot for his second long ball of the day.

Marcelo Mayer hit a two-run double in the top of the ninth to make it a 12-3 game.

The WooSox and Red Wings wrap up their six-game series tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Left-hander Shane Drohan is expected to start on the mound for the WooSox. Right-hander Chase Solesky is set to toe the rubber for the Red Wings. Radio coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

