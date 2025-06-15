Criswell Tosses Four Scoreless, WooSox Drop Series Finale to IronPigs

June 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

ALLENTOWN, PA - Despite a strong start from Cooper Criswell, the Worcester Red Sox (37-31) dropped the series finale on Sunday at Coca-Cola Park to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (46-23) by a 4-1 final.

The WooSox are now 4-4-4 in their first 12 series of the season: four wins, four losses, and four splits.

Following a 1-hour, 44-minute rain delay at the outset, the IronPigs scored the game's first runs in the fifth, with two baserunners crossing home plate on wild pitches.

Lehigh Valley scored its third run in the seventh on a two-out double from Buddy Kennedy, the International League's Player of the Month for May.

The WooSox' lone run came on a solo homer from Seby Zavala in the top of the eighth.

The IronPigs added another in the bottom of the eighth when Rodolfo Castro was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

On the mound, Criswell threw four scoreless innings, allowing three hits and walking three batters. Criswell lowered his Triple-A ERA to 1.34.

Nick Burdi made his second appearance of his rehab assignment. The right-hander allowed two runs (his second and third runs allowed of the season in 21 appearances between Triple-A and the major leagues) on four hits over 1.1 innings.

The WooSox will close out the first half of the International League this week with one final six-game set at Polar Park against the Buffalo Bisons, the Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. Television coverage on NESN+ begins at 6:30 p.m. Radio coverage begins at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM the Pike, and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.







