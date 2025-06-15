Omaha Sweeps Toledo with 7-0 Win
June 15, 2025 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
TOLEDO, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers beat the Toledo Mud Hens 7-0 Sunday afternoon, to finish off a sweep of the 6-game road series, the first 6-game road sweep in franchise history, just the club's 3rd 6-game sweep overall since 2021.
Dairon Blanco set the tone with a solo homer in the top of the first inning, his second long ball of the week, and Omaha led the rest of the afternoon.
Cavan Biggio tripled with two outs in the second inning and Peyton Wilson doubled him in for a 2-0 Omaha advantage. The Storm Chasers put the game out of reach in the third, as MJ Melendez singled Blanco in and Joey Wiemer crushed a three-run homer, his second home run of the week, scoring Melendez and Cam Devanney for a 6-0 Omaha lead.
Melendez plated Devanney with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning for an extra run of insurance and the 7-0 score that held to be final.
Major League rehabber Kyle Wright started the shutout for Omaha, striking out 5 over 4.0 scoreless innings. Ryan Hendrix earned his second win of the season, throwing 2.0 perfect innings behind Wright.
Sam Long, Jacob Wallace and Brandon Johnson each threw a scoreless inning of relief to finish the game, extending the bullpen's scoreless streak to 17.0 innings, dating back to Tuesday. Omaha's 5 pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts while walking just 2.
Toledo was held to just 2 hits in the series-sweeping win for Omaha and the Mud Hens' only hits of the game came in a three-batter span in the 3rd inning, both singles off Wright.
Blanco and Biggio each recorded two hits, while Blanco and Devanney both scored two runs. Wiemer drove in 3 runs while Melendez plated two.
Omaha concludes the first half next week at home, as the Durham Bulls come to town for a 6-game series beginning Tuesday at 12:05 p.m. CT.
