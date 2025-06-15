Bisons Return Home June 24 with Irish Festival Night, Fireworks and $2 Hot Dogs

June 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Bisons popular 'Festival Night' Series officially returns on Tuesday, June 24 as the Herd starts a nine-game homestand against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs with Irish Festival Night at Sahlen Field, presented by Connect Life and Dwyer's Irish Pub (6:35 p.m.)! Get ready for a fun-filled night that features a pre-game Club Level Party with Live Music, great Food Specials and an amazing postgame Fireworks Show!

The Bisons host the IronPigs with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch, but you'll want to get to the ballpark at 5:30 p.m. to head up to the Club Level Party, presented by Dwyer's Irish Pub. We'll be serving up Corned Beef Platters (with cabbage, potatoes, carrots, rye bread) and Corned Beef Sandwiches while supplies last. We'll also have live music from The Irish Tweeds as well as a special Irish Night Honoree presentation (TBA). Then after the Bisons take on the IronPigs, you can enjoy a postgame Fireworks Show, presented by Connect Life!

The game on Tuesday, June 24 is also our next a TWOsday at the Ballpark, with $2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs all game long, presented by TasteNY.

Get your tickets today at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office and SAVE nearly 20% when you purchase your tickets in advance of June 24!







International League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.