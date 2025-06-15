Bisons Return Home June 24 with Irish Festival Night, Fireworks and $2 Hot Dogs
June 15, 2025 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Bisons popular 'Festival Night' Series officially returns on Tuesday, June 24 as the Herd starts a nine-game homestand against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs with Irish Festival Night at Sahlen Field, presented by Connect Life and Dwyer's Irish Pub (6:35 p.m.)! Get ready for a fun-filled night that features a pre-game Club Level Party with Live Music, great Food Specials and an amazing postgame Fireworks Show!
The Bisons host the IronPigs with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch, but you'll want to get to the ballpark at 5:30 p.m. to head up to the Club Level Party, presented by Dwyer's Irish Pub. We'll be serving up Corned Beef Platters (with cabbage, potatoes, carrots, rye bread) and Corned Beef Sandwiches while supplies last. We'll also have live music from The Irish Tweeds as well as a special Irish Night Honoree presentation (TBA). Then after the Bisons take on the IronPigs, you can enjoy a postgame Fireworks Show, presented by Connect Life!
The game on Tuesday, June 24 is also our next a TWOsday at the Ballpark, with $2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs all game long, presented by TasteNY.
Get your tickets today at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office and SAVE nearly 20% when you purchase your tickets in advance of June 24!
International League Stories from June 15, 2025
- RailRiders Sweep Mets - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Strike Late Again to Beat Wings - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings Draw over 31,000 Fans Father's Day Weekend - Rochester Red Wings
- Dalbec Homers Twice in Series Finale against Norfolk - Nashville Sounds
- Caissie and Noland Claim Series with 3-0 Win - Iowa Cubs
- Toledo Closes Homestand with Solid Bullpen Effort - Toledo Mud Hens
- Four-Run Eighth Lifts Indians to 7-3 Win, 6-1 Record in Series - Indianapolis Indians
- Clippers Blow Open Pitchers' Duel in 10th - Columbus Clippers
- Jarred Kelenic's Grand Slam Leads Stripers to 8-2 Rout of Redbirds - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bisons Handed 7-3 Extra Inning Loss by Columbus on Sunday - Buffalo Bisons
- Bats Blanked by I-Cubs in Series Finale 3-0 - Louisville Bats
- Syracuse Loses to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 8-6, on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Good Riddance: Saints Leave Victory Field with 7-3 Loss to Indianapolis - St. Paul Saints
- Tides Get Shut Out In Series Finale - Norfolk Tides
- Redbirds Drop Finale at Stripers, Hold on for Series Victory - Memphis Redbirds
- Bisons Return Home June 24 with Irish Festival Night, Fireworks and $2 Hot Dogs - Buffalo Bisons
- June 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 15, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 15 vs. Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Bisons Handed 7-3 Extra Inning Loss by Columbus on Sunday
- Bisons Return Home June 24 with Irish Festival Night, Fireworks and $2 Hot Dogs
- Bisons Offense Stalls in 6-1 Loss to Columbus
- Bisons Three-Run Bottom of the Ninth Propels Team to 6-5 Win over Columbus
- Bisons Could Not Keep Pace with Columbus on Thursday Night