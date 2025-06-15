Toledo Closes Homestand with Solid Bullpen Effort

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens wrapped up their six-game set against the Omaha Storm Chasers on Sunday, June 15, at Fifth Third Field, playing in front of a sellout Father's Day crowd. First pitch was delivered at 2:05 p.m. under sunny skies.

Omaha struck early, with Dairon Blanco launching a solo home run to left-center in the first to give the visitors a quick 1-0 edge. They added to their lead in the second and third innings, highlighted by a three-run homer from Joey Wiemer to go up 6-0.

Toledo looked to respond in the bottom of the third. Brian Serven led off with a single, followed by a base hit from Matt Vierling. A throwing error allowed both runners to advance into scoring position, but the Mud Hens couldn't cash in.

The Storm Chasers added another run in the fifth on a Cam Devanney triple and an MJ Melendez sacrifice fly.

Despite the scoreline, the Mud Hens' bullpen delivered some solid innings. Brendan White was a bright spot in relief, tossing two scoreless frames while allowing no hits and striking out one. Ricky Vanasco and Matt Manning also each handled their frames in the eighth and ninth, respectively. PJ Poulin entered with the bases loaded and calmly shut down Omaha's rally with a big strikeout to end the top of the ninth.

Lael Lockhart was tagged with the loss for Toledo.

The Mud Hens now turn the page and head to St. Paul to open a new series against the Saints on Tuesday, June 17, at CHS Field. First pitch is slated for 8:07 p.m.

Notables:

Brendan White (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)







