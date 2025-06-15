Tides Get Shut Out In Series Finale
June 15, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (27-40) were shut out by the Nashville Sounds (40-27), 5-0, on Sunday at Harbor Park. The Tides still get the 3-2 homestand win with the cancelation from Saturday night.
Nashville scored two runs in the first inning, two runs in the fourth, and one in the seventh. Bobby Dalbec highlighted the Nashville offense, going 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI. Nashville starter Bruce Zimmermann pitched the most innings in the shutout with 4.2 innings.
The Tides managed to knock eight hits in the loss. Jeremiah Jackson and Emmanuel Rivera each had two hits. Heston Kjerstad played in his first game since getting optioned from Baltimore and went 1-for-5.
After a scheduled league off day tomorrow, the Tides head to Memphis for the final series of the First Half of the season. First pitch on Tuesday is 8:05 pm with neither team announcing probables.
