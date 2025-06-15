June 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats

June 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (36-31) vs. LOUISVILLE BATS (29-39)

Sunday, June 15 - 1:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Connor Noland (5-3, 4.11) vs. RHP Aaron Wilkerson (4-1, 5.08)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the seventh of a seven-game series against the Louisville Bats...right-hander Connor Noland is slated to start today vs. Aaron Wilkerson for Louisville.

FORGET THAT ONE: The Iowa Cubs dropped their second straight game to the Louisville Bats by a 14-2 margin last night...Dixon Machado went 2-for-3 with a run scored and Jack Neely tossed 1.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

THERE IS ALWAYS TOMORROW: The I-Cubs 12-run loss was the club's largest losing margin of the season...it also marked the biggest margin since Iowa suffered a 18-2 loss vs. Memphis on Aug. 29, 2024 in six innings.

R. MARTIN: Reliever Riley Martin picked up his fourth win of the season in game one Thursday...Martin has not allowed an earned run in his last 15 appearances (23.0 IP) since April 18...among pitchers who have thrown at least 25.0 innings in the International League this season, Riley's 1.24 ERA ranks tied for second...he is one of five pitchers in the IL to have at least four wins and zero losses.

THE BIG O: Owen Caissie hit his 10th home run of the season in the seventh inning in game one Thursday afternoon... it marked his third consecutive game with a home run and became the first I-Cub to do so since Alexander Canario on June 8-11, 2024...it was the first time in his career Owen has homered in three straight games...Caissie has reached base in 15 consecutive games dating back to May 30 in which he is batting .333 (18-for-54) with six doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI.

VS. LOUISVILLE: Iowa and Louisville are set to play 18 times during the 2025 season... the I-Cubs and Bats met in Louisville as they took three of five games in the shortened week due to inclement weather.

PEÃÂREZ POWER: Catcher Carlos PeÃÂrez hit his 12th home run of the season Friday night in the first inning...across his last 14 games since May 30, he has hit six home runs which is the most in the International League during that span.

SKIP THE EXTRA'S: Iowa tallied seven hits last night but failed to record an extra-base hit for the fifth time this season...the last came in a five-hit performance on May 29 vs. Syracuse.

WALK-OFF WINS: The I-Cubs scored their third walk-off win of the season in game two Thursday night as Carlos PeÃÂrez hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Moises Ballesteros... marked the club's first walk-off since Matt Shaw hit a walk-off homer in the second game of a doubleheader vs. St. Paul on May 15.

I'M THE ONE: Last night, outfielder Darius Hill tossed 1.0 scoreless inning with no hits allowed and two walks...it marked Darius' second career pitching with the last coming on July 31, 2024 in which he tossed 0.1 inning and did not give up a run...he has made the last two pitching appearances by a position player for the I-Cubs...Hill is slated to serve as the designated hitter in today's game and has scored a run in five consecutive games, his longest such streak since he also scored in five straight from May 11-22, 2024.

HEY, IT'S FRANKLIN: Since May 11, Cubs No. 25 prospect Christian Franklin is batting .312 (29-for-93) with 12 extra-base hits, 14 RBI and 27 walks...he entered the May 11 game batting .204 and enters play today with a .244 batting average... he tallied a career-high five RBI on May 22 at Columbus which is tied for the second- most RBI in a game this season by an I-Cub following Jonathon Long on May 14 vs. St. Paul (6)...his 45 walks also rank third in the International League this season.

GO LONG: Jonathon Long hit two home runs on May 30, becoming the fifth Iowa Cub with a multi-homer game this season, joining Matt Shaw (2), Moises Ballesteros (2), Chase Strumpf (2) and Kevin AlcaÃÂntara...it marked the second multi-homer game of his career with the other coming on July 23, 2024 vs. Birmingham with Double-A Knoxville... Long ranks among International League leaders in hits (T-2nd, 75), RBI (T-3rd, 47), total bases (4th, 116), batting average (5th, .328) and OPS (10th, .912).







