Jumbo Shrimp Strike Late Again to Beat Wings

June 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

The Rochester Red Wings and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp concluded their six-game series on a beautiful Father's Day Sunday in Downtown Rochester. The Jumbo Shrimp held off the Red Wings, winning the series finale 4-3 in ten innings and securing the series sweep. 3B Brady House extended his career-long hitting streak to fifteen straight games, and RF Daylen Lile logged a three-hit day in the loss.

Jacksonville broke the scoreless tie in the top of the third. C Brian Navarreto got things started with a double to center field and advanced to third base on a fielding error. LF Albert Almora Jr. then poked a sacrifice fly to center, easily plating Navarreto for the first run of the game. DH Troy Johnston ripped a ground-rule double down the right field line, putting himself in scoring position. Moments later, CF Jakob Marsee smoked a hard-hit single to first, moving Johnston over to third. While 3B Graham Pauley was up to bat, a wild pitch to the backstop allowed Johnston to come racing home. Going into the bottom half of the frame, Jacksonville led Rochester 2-0.

Rochester matched Jacksonville's burst with one of their own in the bottom of the third. SS Nasim Nuñez singled to right field and then promptly stole second base while RF Daylen Lile was in the box. Lile followed by slapping a single of his own to right, as Nuñez flew around the bases and came home to score. 3B Brady House pounced on a four-seam fastball and launched it to deep left-center for his fifteenth double of the season, driving in Lile from first. By the end of the third, the game was tied at two.

After a 1-2-3 top of the fifth, the Red Wings got the bats moving quickly, as Daylen Lile ripped a lead-off double down the right field line for his third hit in as many at-bats. Brady House followed suit, slapping a backside single into right-center field, bringing home Lile, to give the Wings a 3-2 lead.

The Red Wing lead was short-lived, however. In the ensuing half inning, 3B Graham Pauley unloaded on a ball, sending it over the Foul Pole Patio in right field. The Georgia native's third homer of the year traveled 383 feet and tied the game 3-3.

Neither offense could get anything going until the top of the ninth, when 1B Matt Mervis hit a long single to right field, and was moved to second on a slow roller to short. SS Maximo Acosta came to the plate with a runner in scoring position, and flared a double into right field, scoring Mervis, and giving Jacksonville a 4-3 lead.

Rochester looked for some late magic as PH Drew Millas drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the ninth. The Missouri native would then move into scoring position after stealing second base. Nasim Nuñez then knocked a single down the first baseline, scoring Millas and tying the game 4-4. The Wings used Nuñez's speed to threaten again, but he was stranded on third, sending the series finale to extra innings.

Jacksonville quickly threatened as Albert Almora Jr. drew a leadoff walk, putting runners on first and second with nobody out. 2B Jacob Berry was hit by a pitch, loading the bases for the Jumbo Shrimp. Troy Johnson poked a ground ball to second base, which went as a fielder's choice, scoring the automatic runner Navarro.

The Red Wings weren't able to get anything going in the bottom half of the tenth inning, leaving the tying run stranded on third base, dropping the series finale, and extending their season-long losing streak to twelve games.

RHP Seth Shuman got the start for Rochester this afternoon and threw 6.0 innings while facing 22 batters. He surrendered three earned runs on five hits and recorded seven strikeouts. RHP Holden Powell was the first arm out of the bullpen in the seventh, and gave up one hit while striking out four across 2.0 innings. RHP Parker Dunshee came on in the ninth and tossed 2.0 innings. He gave up one earned run (two total) on two hits, struck out one, and walked one.

RF Daylen Lile earned Player of the Game this afternoon after a standout showing at the plate. Lile went 3-for-5 and collected a pair of singles, a double, an RBI, and a stolen base. He is currently leading full-season Nationals Minor Leaguers in batting average (.328) and OPS (.880), and is second in slugging (.503) and total hits (64).

The Wings will move on as they travel to Allentown, Pennsylvania, to open a six-game set against the first-place Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:45 P.M. from Coca-Cola Park.







