Clippers Blow Open Pitchers' Duel in 10th

June 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The pitchers stole the show for most of Sunday's game in Buffalo, but the Columbus Clippers eventually broke the scoreless tie in the 10th inning with a seven-run explosion. Buffalo's attempt at a comeback in the bottom of the 10th fell short, and the Clippers depart town with a 7-3 triumph.

Four Clippers pitchers combined to hold the Bisons to one hit over the game's first 9.0 innings. Joey Cantillo took the hill first, going 2.0 innings before Aaron Davenport came on for the next 4.2 frames. Luis Frías got it through the 8th inning, and then Zak Kent tossed a perfect 9th inning to send the game into extras scoreless.

Clipper hitters finally came to life in the top of the 10th, with five different players producing RBI hits. Dom Nunez doubled home the first run, and he was later singled in by Milan Tolentino. Two runs then scored on a disastrous play for Bisons catcher Christian Bethancourt, who was injured trying to tag out Tolentino at home plate after a wild pitch. Jhonkensy Noel and C.J. Kayfus came up with back-to-back RBI doubles, and Will Wilson completed the inning with a run-scoring single to make it 7-0.

The Bisons put together a three-run rally of their own in the bottom of the 10th, but in the end they fell to 28-39 in the standings. Columbus improves to 30-36.

The Clippers will return home to Huntington Park on Tuesday, June 17 as the Indianapolis club comes to town for a six-day series. Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night gets it rolling. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.