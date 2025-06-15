Bisons Handed 7-3 Extra Inning Loss by Columbus on Sunday

June 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo, N.Y. - On Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field, the Buffalo Bisons and Columbus Clippers featured excellent pitching through nine innings in the final game of their first six-game series of 2025, but a seven-run 10th inning for the Clippers was enough to put the Bisons down 7-3.

The game's first baserunners came in the top of the second as Bisons starter CJ Van Eyk found himself with two on and one out in the top of the inning. However, he worked around three full counts to escape unscathed.

Buffalo didn't notch a hit through the first three innings against Columbus opener Joey Cantillo and bulk reliever Aaron Davenport, but Will Wagner changed that with a leadoff double in the top of the fourth. It was his third double in his last two games and the Bisons' only hit until extras as the Herd came up empty in the inning.

After his second-inning situation, Van Eyk was untouchable for a while, retiring 10 straight into the fifth until an inconsequential two-out base hit broke it up.

Van Eyk would leave the game after the fifth inning in his second start of the series. In his scoreless start, the 26-year-old right-hander gave up just two hits and one walk while striking out four batters on 74 pitches on just four days of rest. The Tampa, Florida native lowered his ERA to 3.46 in Sunday's game.

Trenton Wallace replaced Van Eyk to start the sixth inning, but got into trouble after allowing back-to-back two-out hits, putting two in scoring position for the Clippers. He was able to get C.J. Kayfus underneath a slider for a frame-ending flyout to keep the game scoreless, though.

The Buffalo bullpen didn't allow a runner past first base between the seventh and ninth as Wallace came back in the top of the seventh and struck out the side, Paxton Schultz worked a 1-2-3 eighth with two strikeouts and Tommy Nance worked around a one-out single in the ninth.

Wallace, Schultz and Nance combined to work four scoreless innings on four hits and seven strikeouts.

Meanwhile, Davenport continued to put in work out of the Columbus bullpen, retiring eight straight after Yohendrick Pinango and Riley Tirotta walked in the bottom of the fifth to finish his day.

Facing Luis Frias, Tirotta worked a two-out walk in the bottom of the seventh for his second of the day. Despite a stolen base, he couldn't cross the plate and the game remained 0-0, which would be the score going into extras.

The Clippers finally drew first blood in the top of the 10th as they got home two runs and loaded the bases against Kevin Gowdy on three straight hits, a groundout and a walk.

Then, the floodgates opened. Ryan Jennings threw his first pitch in relief of Gowdy to the backstop, which brought home two runs. Bethancourt made a great effort on the play to try to tag the first runner out, but he dropped the ball and got the worst of it as he had to leave the game due to injury.

After a groundout, the Clippers strung together three more consecutive hits, the first two doubles, to drive in three more runs to make it 7-0 Columbus going into the bottom of the 10th.

Pinango, Tirotta and Ali Sánchez racked up three straight singles to start the frame, giving the Herd their first run and loading the bases. Tirotta, with his RBI knock, extended his hitting streak to 12 games in the process.

Despite RBIs from Josh Rivera and Michael Stefanic, Parker Mushinski finished the job as the Bisons' three-run rally fell short and the game ended 7-3.

The Bisons will be off on Monday, and after that, they'll begin a six-game road series on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. against the Worcester Red Sox. The Bisons have yet to announce their starting pitcher for the series opener. You can listen to the action on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com starting at 6:25 p.m. with Pat Malacaro.







