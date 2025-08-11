Bisons Host Equipment Drive for 'Leveling the Playing Field' Before Team Autograph Day, August 17

August 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons have once again teamed up with 'Leveling the Playing Field' to hold a Used Sports Equipment Drive before the Herd's Team Autograph Day Game, Sunday, August 17 against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (1:05 p.m. | Drive begins at 11:00 a.m.).

Sunday's game is a great day to give AND receive something special. As Team Autograph Day & Team Photo Giveaway, the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a free 2025 Team Photo, courtesy of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Plus, we're opening the Sahlen Field Gates at the special time of 11:30 a.m., so that fans can head down to the field for a pregame Autograph Session with the Bisons team from 11:40 a.m. - 12:05 p.m.

With the pregame equipment drive, donations of new/gently used sports equipment from all sports will be accepted at a special Leveling the Playing Field donation table next to the Sahlen Field Box Office. All fans that make a donation will receive raffle entry to win the chance to throw the game's Ceremonial First Pitch.

Donations can be made by fans attending the Bisons game on Sunday, August 17 or anyone that wants to participate to help provide sports equipment to kids who need it (ballpark entry not required for donations). Game Tickets are available on Bisons.com at the Sahlen Field Box Office and are 20% OFF when purchased in advance of game day.

The Bisons game on August 17 is also a WNY Immediate Care Funday, with pregame Mascot Meet n' Greet, special kid activities and postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

How to Level Up the Playing Field

Did you know that 1 in 5 underserved households are not getting their kids involved in athletics because of the rising price of sporting equipment? Leveling the Playing Field (LPF) is a nonprofit that collects and redistributes free sports equipment to expand access and equity within youth sports and recreation programs in under-resourced communities here in Buffalo!

So clean out your garages and clear the yard of gently used sporting equipment so that ALL kids have the opportunity to play sports! To learn more about LPF, please visit www.levelingtheplayingfield.org, visit them on Instagram @lpfwny or contact us at [email protected] or call 716-217-1875.







International League Stories from August 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.