Bisons Host Equipment Drive for 'Leveling the Playing Field' Before Team Autograph Day, August 17
August 11, 2025 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Buffalo Bisons have once again teamed up with 'Leveling the Playing Field' to hold a Used Sports Equipment Drive before the Herd's Team Autograph Day Game, Sunday, August 17 against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (1:05 p.m. | Drive begins at 11:00 a.m.).
Sunday's game is a great day to give AND receive something special. As Team Autograph Day & Team Photo Giveaway, the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a free 2025 Team Photo, courtesy of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Plus, we're opening the Sahlen Field Gates at the special time of 11:30 a.m., so that fans can head down to the field for a pregame Autograph Session with the Bisons team from 11:40 a.m. - 12:05 p.m.
With the pregame equipment drive, donations of new/gently used sports equipment from all sports will be accepted at a special Leveling the Playing Field donation table next to the Sahlen Field Box Office. All fans that make a donation will receive raffle entry to win the chance to throw the game's Ceremonial First Pitch.
Donations can be made by fans attending the Bisons game on Sunday, August 17 or anyone that wants to participate to help provide sports equipment to kids who need it (ballpark entry not required for donations). Game Tickets are available on Bisons.com at the Sahlen Field Box Office and are 20% OFF when purchased in advance of game day.
The Bisons game on August 17 is also a WNY Immediate Care Funday, with pregame Mascot Meet n' Greet, special kid activities and postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.
How to Level Up the Playing Field
Did you know that 1 in 5 underserved households are not getting their kids involved in athletics because of the rising price of sporting equipment? Leveling the Playing Field (LPF) is a nonprofit that collects and redistributes free sports equipment to expand access and equity within youth sports and recreation programs in under-resourced communities here in Buffalo!
So clean out your garages and clear the yard of gently used sporting equipment so that ALL kids have the opportunity to play sports! To learn more about LPF, please visit www.levelingtheplayingfield.org, visit them on Instagram @lpfwny or contact us at [email protected] or call 716-217-1875.
International League Stories from August 11, 2025
- August 17: Team Autograph Day with a Team Photo Giveaway, Kids Run the Bases - Buffalo Bisons
- Bulls Host Nashville in Six-Game Homestand Beginning Tuesday - Durham Bulls
- Bisons Host Equipment Drive for 'Leveling the Playing Field' Before Team Autograph Day, August 17 - Buffalo Bisons
- Wetherholt Named Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month for July - Memphis Redbirds
- Wiemer Takes Home Player of the Week - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Omaha Storm Chasers Homestand Preview: August 12 to 17 vs. St. Paul - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bisons Epic 12-Game Homestand Begins Tuesday with Polish Festival Night, Fireworks - Buffalo Bisons
- Mathews Named International League Pitcher of the Week - Memphis Redbirds
- Tides Announce 2026 Schedule - Norfolk Tides
- Jumbo Shrimp Single-Game Playoff Tickets on Sale Today - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- New York Mets Promote Four Top Prospects to First-Place Syracuse Mets - Syracuse Mets
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- August 17: Team Autograph Day with a Team Photo Giveaway, Kids Run the Bases
- Bisons Host Equipment Drive for 'Leveling the Playing Field' Before Team Autograph Day, August 17
- Bisons Epic 12-Game Homestand Begins Tuesday with Polish Festival Night, Fireworks
- Tirotta's Slam, 6-Run First Lead Bisons to Win over Red Sox
- Herd Scheduled to Face Phillies' Aaron Nola in Tuesday's Series Opener