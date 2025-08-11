Tides Announce 2026 Schedule

The Norfolk Tides today announced their 2026 schedule. The 2026 campaign will begin versus the Nashville Sounds, the Milwaukee Brewers affiliate, on Friday, March 27th. It will be a third straight season the Tides host home games in the month of March to open the year, with the 27th being the earliest start in franchise history. In total, Norfolk will play a 150-game schedule, featuring 75 home games and 75 road contests. Start times for all games have yet to be determined.

The 2026 season will be Norfolk's 56th in the International League and 57th overall at the Triple-A level (Triple-A East in 2021). It will also be the 33rd year of baseball at Harbor Park. The schedule features 39 weekend games on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Gameday promotions for the 2026 season will be announced throughout the offseason. The Tides will have an All-Star break from July 13 - 16, followed by a three-game series at Nashville. In all, the Tides will have 12 homestands that total 75 home games. There will be the one three-game homestand to start the season, 10 six-game series and a 12-game homestand. The 12-game homestand will be completed in 13 days from August 11th - 23rd.

The Tides play against 10 different teams in 2026, with eight of them visiting Harbor Park. Five will visit multiple times. After Nashville arrives for the opening series from March 27th - 29th, the Tides host the Sounds in the second half of the two-week homestand from August 18th - 23rd. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Miami Marlins affiliate, visits from April 7th - 12th and to start September from the 1st - 6th. The Memphis Redbirds, the St. Louis Cardinals affiliate, come to Norfolk from April 21st - 26th and then from June 9th - 14th. The Tides will host the Gwinnett Stripers, the Atlanta Braves affiliate, twice from May 5th - 10th and to start the two-week homestand from August 11th - 16th. The Durham Bulls, the Tampa Bay Rays affiliate, visit from May 26th - 31st and from June 23rd - 28th.

As for the three other teams that visit one time, the Syracuse Mets, the New York Mets affiliate, come to Harbor Park July 7th - 12th. The Worcester Red Sox, the Boston Red Sox affiliate, will come to town from July 28th - August 2nd. The Charlotte Knights, the Chicago White Sox affiliate, will visit to conclude the 2026 season from September 15th - 20th. The two Tides opponent's that are not coming to Harbor Park are the Buffalo Bisons and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Ticket Information

Fans can purchase 2026 ticketing plans, including season tickets by reaching 757-622-2222. 2025 Individual game tickets are currently available online. Fans should follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com for the most up-to-date information. Single game tickets start as low as $16. The Tides also offer special discounts to students through high school, active military with ID and senior citizens (60 & over). These special discounts are available in Reserved sections and can be purchased for $14 in advance. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge.







