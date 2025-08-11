Jumbo Shrimp Single-Game Playoff Tickets on Sale Today

August 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With Jacksonville gearing up for its first home playoff baseball games in 11 years, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are rolling out single-game tickets for the International League Championship Series. Tickets for Game 1 and Game 2 of the ILCS are on sale today.

As International League First Half Champions, the Jumbo Shrimp have earned home field advantage for the International League Championship Series. The 2025 regular season concludes on Sunday, September 21, and following an off day on September 22, the Jumbo Shrimp will host the winner of the IL's second half. Game 1 is slated for Tuesday, September 23, with Game 2 following on Wednesday, September 24. If necessary, Game 3 will be played on Thursday, September 25.

Fans may purchase single-game tickets by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 or online at www.jaxshrimp.com.

Jumbo Shrimp ticket pricing (includes all taxes and fees) is as follows:

PNC Bank Home Plate Club (PNC1-PNC4): $129 per ticket *Includes all-inclusive food & beverage experience in brand-new PNC Bank Home Plate Club with domestic beer and house wine

Wheelhouse Captain's Chairs (Wheelhouse front row): $46.01 per ticket *Includes $15 loaded value credit

VyStar Crustacean Corner: $39 per ticket *Swivel seat; Includes $10 loaded value credit

Dugout Reserved (Sections 102-113): $25 per ticket

Field Reserved (Sections 101, 114-117): $21.01 per ticket

Power Alley: $19 per ticket

Outfield Reserved (Sections 118-120): $11 per ticket

General Admission (Primrose Little Sluggers Lawn): $9 per ticket

Military Dugout Reserved (Sections 102-113): $15 per ticket * Must purchase online via this link with validation from ID.me

Military Field Reserved (Sections 101, 114-117): $ 11 per ticket * Must purchase online via this link with validation from ID.me

This will mark the 24th postseason appearance in Jacksonville's Triple-A (1962-68, 2021-present)/Double-A era (1970-2020). Should the Jumbo Shrimp win the ILCS, they would advance to play the winner of the Pacific Coast Championship Series in a winner-take-all single-game Triple-A National Championship, played at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, September 27. The Las Vegas Aviators (Triple-A, Athletics) clinched the Pacific Coast League First Half Championship.

Jacksonville's last trip to the postseason came in 2017, when the Jumbo Shrimp were members of the Double-A Southern League. The Jumbo Shrimp were swept 3-0 by the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, then an affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, but now the Miami Marlins' Double-A affiliate. Jacksonville went from the Marlins' Double-A affiliate to their Triple-A affiliate upon rejoining Triple-A in 2021.

Jacksonville has won seven league championships in the city's Triple-A/Double-A era (1962-present). The 1968 Jacksonville Suns won the International League, the city's final year in Triple-A until 2021. The Double-A Suns won Southern League titles in 1996, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2010 and 2014.







