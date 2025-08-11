Bulls Host Nashville in Six-Game Homestand Beginning Tuesday

August 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls return home to begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday, August 12, versus the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Tuesday, August 12 vs Nashville

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Game Sponsor: Jewelsmith

Tendies and Tallboys Tuesday: Enjoy chicken tenders for just $2 each, or three for $5, or even a helmet of ten for $15. And did we mention $5 Miller Lite, Bud, Bud Light, and Michelob Ultra canned tallboy beers?

9 Weddings In 9 Innings: How can you not be romantic about baseball? In partnership with MIX 105, nine couples will be getting married or renewing their vows throughout the night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Wednesday, August 13 vs Nashville

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Game Sponsor: Citrin Cooperman

Wednesday Night Baseball: Enjoy an evening of baseball at the DBAP as the Bulls face off against the Nashville Sounds.

 Thursday, August 14 vs Nashville

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Game Sponsor: Lowes Foods

Augtoberfest: Be here for Augtoberfest at the DBAP, featuring beer vendors and live music in the Diamond View concourse. Fans can also purchase a special Augtoberfest Ticket Package that includes a stainless steel Bulls stein, drink tokens, plus early admission at 5:00pm, and a ticket for one low price. To learn more about Augtoberfest Ticket Packages, please click here.

Dollar Dog Thursday: Fans can once again enjoy $1 Sahlen's hot dogs at every Thursday night home game in 2025.

Friday, August 15 vs Nashville

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Game Sponsor: Duke Children's

Stranger Things Night: The Bulls return to Hawkins to celebrate the hit Netflix series created by Durham natives and Jordan High School alumni, The Duffer Brothers. A limited number of Stranger Things Night Ticket Packages are available, which include Stranger Things Night replica jerseys, and can be purchased.

Stranger Things Night Jersey Auction: Bulls players and coaches will be wearing special Stranger Things Night jerseys, which will be auctioned off beginning at 6:00pm, with proceeds benefitting Couch Oil Company Cares.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux: Stick around after every Friday night game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux!

Saturday, August 16 vs Nashville

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Game Sponsor: EmergeOrtho

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World: Stick around after the game for Saturday night fireworks show of the season, presented by Window World!

Champ The Bat Dog presented by Dr. Judy Morgan's Naturally Healthy Pets: See Ripken the Bat Dog's brother Champ make fetch happen by grabbing Bulls players' bats on the field during the game.

Sunday, August 17 vs Nashville

First Pitch: 5:05pm

Gates Open: 4:00pm

Game Sponsor: Crumbl

Princess and Pirates Night: Be here to meet some of your favorite characters, including Captain Hook, Tinkerbell, Jasmine, Moana, Mirabel, Jack Sparrow, and Ariel.

Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids 12 and under get to run the same bases as Bulls players after the game thanks to Nature's Twist.

Post-Game Wool E. Bull Toothbrush Holder Giveaway presented by Blue Cross NC: Following Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist, fans exiting the DBAP will receive a Wool E. Bull Toothbrush Holder thanks to Blue Cross NC.

Tickets for all 2025 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.







International League Stories from August 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.